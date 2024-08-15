When does the Premier League start and who are the favourites? Who are the new player signings? Al Jazeera Sport explains.

It’s mid-August, which in football terms can mean only one thing – it’s time to kick off a new season of the English Premier League (EPL).

This season’s competition promises to be one of the most exciting ever with several contenders primed to fight it out in the nine-month-long tournament.

Here is all to know ahead of the new season:

⚽ When does the new EPL season start?

The season opener is on Friday, August 16 with Fulham away to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

⚽ What is the 2024/25 format?

There are 380 matches in the English Premier League spread over 38 rounds: 33 weekends, four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

The Premier League, the highest level of the English football league system, is contested by 20 clubs and operates on a system of promotion and relegation.

The season runs from August to May, with each team playing 38 matches – two against each other, one home and one away.

The final round of games will be played on Sunday, May 25 with all matches to kick off at the same time.

⚽ Matchday 1 of 38 schedule:

FA Cup winners United host Fulham on Friday at Old Trafford in Manchester in the first match of the new season.

The opening week will be headlined by defending champions City’s away game at London’s Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, who will be playing under new coach Enzo Maresca after Mauricio Pochettino left after just one season in charge.

Friday, August 16

Manchester United vs Fulham: (19:00 GMT)

Saturday, August 17

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool: (11:30 GMT)

Arsenal vs Wolves: (14:00 GMT)

Everton vs Brighton: (14:00 GMT)

Newcastle vs Southampton: (14:00 GMT)

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth: (14:00 GMT)

West Ham vs Aston Villa: (16:30 GMT)

Sunday, August 18

Brentford vs Crystal Palace: (13:00 GMT)

Chelsea vs Manchester City: (15:30 GMT)

Leicester City vs Tottenham: (19:00 GMT)

⚽ Who has won the most EPL titles?

13: Manchester United

8: Manchester City

5: Chelsea

3: Arsenal

1: Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, Liverpool

⚽ Who are the favourites to win the 2024-2025 EPL title?

The 2024-25 title race is expected to be a two-horse race between Manchester City and Arsenal.

City – who have won the title in each of the last four seasons – are the favourites to repeat their success.

However, a quiet transfer window and the departure of Julian Alvarez, a vital cog in their attack, leaves them more susceptible than ever. Manager Pep Guardiola’s future at the club is also uncertain, with the Spaniard in the final year of his contract at City.

Arsenal, who finished second in the last two seasons under prolific manager Mikel Arteta, are strengthened by the signing of Italy international Riccardo Calafiori and look like the best-placed challengers to end City’s dominance in the English league.

⚽ Who are the favourites to finish in the top four?

Apart from City and Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur seem strong contenders to finish in the top four.

After slipping out of the title race and finishing third last season, Liverpool will undergo a major rebuild under new coach Arne Slot following the departure of Jurgen Klopp. Three wins from three friendlies, including victories over United and Arsenal, provide a reason for optimism for Liverpool fans.

Erik ten Hag’s United are also seeking a revival after finishing in their lowest-ever Premier League position (eighth) last term. With high-profile signings and a reshuffle in the top hierarchy under the new ownership, fans seem hopeful of a top-four finish this season.

In their bid to get back into the Champions League, United will face stiff competition from Spurs, who narrowly missed out on the top four last time, finishing fifth. The North London club will be looking to build on the foundation of the last season under Australian coach Ange Postecoglou.

⚽ Which three teams were promoted to the EPL?

Leicester return to the Premier League after a yearlong absence, having secured their spot in the top flight by winning the second-tier Championship last season.

return to the Premier League after a yearlong absence, having secured their spot in the top flight by winning the second-tier Championship last season. Southampton are also back after one season, thanks to their Championship playoff win.

are also back after one season, thanks to their Championship playoff win. Ipswich Town will play in the Premier League after 22 years following back-to-back promotions.

⚽ Top transfers in the new EPL season

Riccardo Calafiori: signed for Arsenal from Bologna

Matthijs de Ligt: signed for United from Bayern Munich

Joshua Zirkzee: signed for United from Bologna

Dominic Solanke: signed for Spurs from Bournemouth

Pedro Neto: signed for Chelsea from Wolves

Niclas Fullkrug: signed for West Ham from Borussia Dortmund

Emile Smith Rowe: signed for Fulham from Arsenal

Throughout the new season, you can keep up to date on all the latest football news, as well as live text commentary of select matches, via the Al Jazeera Sport football page.