Five best photos Paris Olympics 2024: Nadeem, Curry, Medina, Baena, Thomas

After 18 days of competition and countless memories, the Paris Olympics are now behind us. Here are five top photo picks from Al Jazeera Sport.

Surfer on wave.
Brazil's Gabriel Medina rides a wave during the surfing competition at the Paris Olympic Games in Teahupo'o, French Polynesia [Sean M Haffey/Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 12 Aug 2024

The Paris Olympics 2024 Summer Games will be talked about for many years and for myriad reasons: great athletic competitions, controversies, record-breaking performances and, best of all, the vivid memories from the world’s largest multisport event that will linger in the minds of sports fans everywhere for years to come.

Al Jazeera Sport covered many events at the Olympics, and here are some of the best photo moments from Paris 2024:

Spain clinching the Euro 2024-Paris 2024 double

What a month it has been for the Spanish football team.

They dominated the European Football Championships, going undefeated throughout the tournament and capping it off with a 2-1 win over England in the July 14 final in Berlin, Germany.

Twenty-six days later, on August 9, they were crowned the Olympic football champions at the Summer Games, defeating France 5-3 in extra time at the Parc des Princes. It was Spain’s first football gold medal since the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.

No image captured Spain’s joy more in completing the rare Euro-Olympic double than this photo of Alex Baena’s celebration moments after scoring his team’s third goal during the gold medal match.

Football players celebrate goal.
Spain’s Alex Baena #10 celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the gold medal match between France and Spain [Alex Pantling/Getty Images]

The humble hero: Pakistan’s first gold medal winner in 40 years

Arshad Nadeem captured global attention by winning the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw.

Not only was it Pakistan’s first medal in the event – it was also the nation’s first ever track and field gold medal.

The quietly spoken, 27-year-old father of two also won the gold in the most emphatic way, breaking the Olympic record with a 92.97-metre (304.79ft) throw, the sixth best ever.

When it was confirmed that Nadeem had won the gold, the gentle giant fell to his knees in a moment of silent reflection captured and shared with the sporting world.

Javelin thrower after winning event.
Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates after winning gold and breaking the Olympic record [Marko Djurica/Reuters]

David vs Goliath in the Olympic basketball final

This photo, taken during the gold medal match between the USA and France, depicts a momentary battle between the tallest and shortest man on the basketball court.

Standing at 2.24 metres (7ft, 4 inches) and possessing an incredible 2.44-metre (8ft) wingspan, France’s Victor Wembanyama was the tallest athlete at Paris 2024.

In this image, he switches onto the USA’s shortest player – 1.88-metre (6ft, 2-inch) Stephen Curry – as he shoots a step-back three-pointer from the corner of the court.

The image almost looks fake but illustrates just how high players need to shoot to avoid Wembanyama blocking their shots.

For the record, Curry swished the three-pointer, and the USA went on to win the gold medal 98-87.

Basketball players on court.
The USA’s Stephen Curry #4 shoots over Victor Wembanyama #32 of France during the gold medal game [Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]

The relief after four years of toil

Unlike football, basketball or cricket players, track and field athletes rarely get the opportunity to showcase their skills to the world, making the pressure to perform at the quadrennial Olympics the ultimate pressure cooker.

This wonderful photo of the USA’s Gabrielle Thomas crossing the finish line in the 200m (219-yard) sprint final encapsulates the huge relief athletes feel upon reaching their lifelong dream of a gold medal.

Sprinter on track.
Gold medallist Gabrielle Thomas celebrates after winning the 200m final on day 11 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 6, 2024 [Michael Steele/Getty Images]

Surf’s up at the Olympics

It’s difficult for world champion surfer Gabrielle Medina not to look cool; He’s handsome, fit, muscular, highly marketable, barrel-rides with the best of them and regularly pulls off the most insane aerial surfing manoeuvres in history.

But this photo, the most viewed of the Olympics, really did take him to new heights.

The Brazilian gained a whopping 1.3 million Instagram followers in the first 24 hours after the photo was published.

Medina’s magic photo moment – exiting the wave with the fly-away kick seen around the world – overshadowed what the 30-year-old had achieved just seconds before: the highest scoring wave in Olympic history at a near-perfect 9.9 out of 10.

Surfer jumps off the wave after ride.
Brazil’s Gabriel Medina after getting a large wave in the men’s surfing round 3 during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, on July 29, 2024. [Jerome Brouillet/AFP]
Surfer on wave.
The moment before ‘the moment’ as Gabriel Medina rides a near-perfect 9.9 out of 10 wave [Ben Thouard/Pool/AFP]
