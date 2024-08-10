Ethiopia’s Tola wins Olympic men’s marathon; Kenya’s Kipchoge drops out

Tamirat Tola completes the tough Paris course in an Olympic record time of two hours, six minutes and 26 seconds.

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola has delivered a masterclass in solo front running to win the Olympic men’s marathon in Paris as Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge, who had been bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic crown, has failed to finish.

Belgium’s Bashir Abdi took silver, improving on his bronze from the Tokyo Games, and Kenya’s Benson Kipruto claimed bronze.

Tola built a strong lead early on and crossed the finish line in two hours, six minutes and 26 seconds, an Olympic record that is especially impressive given the course was the toughest of any Olympics or championship, according to World Athletics.

“My intention was just to keep up with the people who were going out, and then after some point, I decided to try to push on my own,” Tola said.

“But I was afraid, and I was having difficulties when I was climbing up the uphill. I felt confident after the 41st kilometre [25th mile], only one more to go. Until then, I was looking back, and I was not sure.”

Emerging from a pack of frontrunners from the first steep ascent of an exceptionally hilly course, the former cross-country specialist seemed only to strengthen on the second hill as others faded behind him.

The 32-year-old had an 18-second lead by the 35km (21.7-mile) mark, which he extended as the Eiffel Tower came into sight and crowds lining the streets roared him on. He became the first Ethiopian winner of the Olympic men’s marathon in 24 years.

Tola’s victory was all the more sweet given he was not initially on the team, having been called up after Sisay Lemma withdrew due to a hamstring injury.

He crossed the finish line cheered on by Haile Gebrselassie, Ethiopia’s double Olympic 10,000-metre champion, whom he has cited as one of his inspirations to become a marathon runner.

Abdi and Kipruto were jostling with Ethiopia’s Deresa Geleta for the next two steps on the podium, but Geleta faded in the last 2km (1.2 miles).

Abdi, who began his career competing in the 5,000m and 10,000m, finished in 2:06:47 with 33-year-old Kipruto posting a time of 2:07:00.

Kipruto had posted the fastest time in the world this year, having won the Tokyo Marathon in March in a personal best of 2:02:16.

He dedicated his bronze medal to Kelvin Kiptum, who died in a car crash in February at the age of 24 after having broken the marathon world record in Chicago last year.

Kipchoge hangs up his shoes

Kipchoge, widely considered the greatest marathon runner of all time, failed to bag a third consecutive gold, defeated by the first ascent of the course that took athletes out to Versailles.

Kipchoge was hoping for a dream finale to his career at the age of 39 but ended up handing over his running shoes to a fan.

The only man to run under two hours – albeit in an unofficial race – the Kenyan superstar decided enough was enough in Paris and stopped running around the 30km (18.6-mile) mark.

Kipchoge turned to fans and handed over his shoes, bib and socks to supporters, receiving a rapturous reception.

He then climbed wearily into a waiting van and was driven away as the crowd cheered wildly.

Kipchoge was about eight minutes off the pace when he decided to throw in the towel.

For Kipchoge, it was “a tough day at the office”.

“This is my worst marathon. I have never done a DNF [did not finish]. That’s life,” he said.

He said he experienced pain in his back after the 20km (12-mile) mark.

Kipchoge was noncommittal on his future.

“I don’t know what my future will hold. I will think about it over the next three months. I still want to try to run some marathons,” he said.

The women’s marathon, usually held before the men’s, will this time round out the Olympic athletics programme and is set to start on Sunday at 06:00 GMT.