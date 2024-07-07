Former world champion Lewis Hamilton survived a late Max Verstappen charge to win his home GP, ending the longest winless streak of his racing career.

Lewis Hamilton has held off Max Verstappen in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone for his first motorsports victory since Saudi Arabia on December 5, 2021 – 56 races ago.

“I’ve been waiting for this,” shouted Hamilton on Sunday, after the British driver crossed the line in his Mercedes to claim a ninth victory at Silverstone, breaking a tie with Michael Schumacher for most wins at one track.

Lando Norris of McLaren was third.

After his record-extending 104th Formula One victory, the 39-year-old Hamilton wept as he fell into the arms of his father while the home crowd roared.

“Since 2021, every day [I’ve been] fighting, training and putting my mind to the task, working as hard as I can,” Hamilton, who will be moving to Ferrari after this season, said at the finish line.

“This is my last race for the team here. I love them so much. I’ll be forever grateful to everyone at Mercedes and to the incredible fans.”

Hamilton, who started second on the grid behind his teammate George Russell, recorded his 13th consecutive podium appearance at his home track.

Russell, the winner a week earlier in Austria, was forced out due to a hydraulic problem.

Hamilton overtook Russell during lap 18 and was passed by Norris two laps later.

But a poorly executed McLaren pit stop allowed Hamilton to regain the lead with 12 laps remaining.

Hamilton finished 1.465 seconds ahead of Verstappen, who overtook Norris three laps from the finish as the race ended in sunshine after a brief rain shower.

Red Bull’s Verstappen increased his lead in the drivers’ standings over Norris by three points to 84 points despite failing to win for two consecutive races for the first time since Silverstone and Austria in 2022.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren placed fourth, while Carlos Sainz of Ferrari was fifth and Nico Hulkenberg of Haas was sixth.