UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals: Teams, match schedule, start times, venues, date

Which teams are playing in Euro 2024’s semifinals? When are the games, and who are the favourites? Al Jazeera explains.

Footballers celebrate victory.
England's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Ivan Toney and Jordan Pickford celebrate after defeating Switzerland and progressing to the semifinals of Euro 2024 [Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 7 Jul 2024

After a dramatic quarterfinals round, which saw hosts Germany and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal crash out, Euro 2024 enters its semifinal phase with matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know about the last four:

⚽ Which teams have qualified for the semifinals?

⚽ Who are the teams to watch in the semifinals?

  • Among the semifinalists, Spain are the only team with a 100 percent winning record, scoring 11 goals in five games.
  • Netherlands are the second-best attacking side, with nine goals in five games.

When and where are the Euro 2024 semifinal matches?

  • Spain vs France: Tuesday, 9pm local time (19:00 GMT) at Munich Football Arena in Munich
  • Netherlands vs England: Wednesday, 9pm local time (19:00 GMT) at BVB Stadion in Dortmund
Exterior shot of football stadium.
The BVB Stadion, home of Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, will host the Netherlands vs England semifinal [File: Martin Meissner/AP]

⚽ When is the final?

It will be played on July 14 at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

⚽ What happens if a match ends in a draw?

If a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time of two periods of 15 minutes each will be played. If still tied, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

⚽ How much is the prize money?

European football’s governing body UEFA will pay 331 million euros ($360m) in total prize money to the 24 participants.

The maximum amount that a champion team may achieve if they have won all three of their group matches is 28.25 million euros ($30.31m).

⚽ Who has scored the most goals?

Four players are tied for the top scorer with three goals each – Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia). Among them, only Gakpo will play in the semifinals.

Eleven players are second on the list with two goals. They include England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, France’s Kylian Mbappe, and Spain’s Dani Olmo.

Football player celebrates victory.
Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo has the opportunity to add to his tally when the Dutch face England in Wednesday’s semifinal [Annegret Hilse/Reuters]

⚽ Who are the players who will have to miss the semifinals?

Spain midfielder Pedri will miss the remainder of the tournament due to a knee injury, while Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand are suspended for the semifinals.

⚽ What are the head-to-head records of the semifinalists?

The head-to-head record of teams in all international matches:

Spain vs France

Spain win: 16

France win: 13

Draws: 7

Netherlands vs England

Netherlands win: 7

England win: 6

Draws: 9

⚽ How did the teams reach the semifinals?

Here is each team’s road to the last four:

Spain

  • 3-0 win over Croatia in Group B in Berlin
  • 1-0 win over Italy in Group B in Gelsenkirchen
  • 1-0 win over Albania in Group B in Dusseldorf
  • 4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16 in Cologne
  • 2-1 win over Germany in the quarterfinal in Stuttgart

France

  • 1-0 win over Austria in Group D in Dusseldorf
  • 0-0 draw with the Netherlands in Group D in Leipzig
  • 1-1 draw with Poland in Group D in Dortmund
  • 1-0 win over Belgium in the round of 16 in Dusseldorf
  • 5-3 win on penalties over Portugal in the quarterfinal in Hamburg

Netherlands

  • 2-1 win over Poland in Group D in Hamburg
  • 0-0 draw with France in Group D in Leipzig
  • 3-2 defeat to Austria in Group D in Berlin
  • 3-0 win over Romania in the round of 16 in Munich
  • 2-1 win over Turkey in the quarterfinal in Berlin

England

  • 1-0 win over Serbia in Group C in Gelsenkirchen
  • 1-1 draw with Denmark in Group C in Frankfurt
  • 0-0 draw with Slovenia in Group C in Cologne
  • 2-1 win in extra time over Slovakia in the round of 16 in Gelsenkirchen
  • 5-3 win on penalties over Switzerland in the quarterfinal in Dusseldorf
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Quarter Final - England v Switzerland - Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany - July 6, 2024 England's Bukayo Saka scores their first goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
England midfielder Bukayo Saka played a key role in the Three Lions’ quarterfinal win over Switzerland, scoring a phenomenal goal in the second half and netting a spot kick during the shootout [File: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters]
Source: Al Jazeera