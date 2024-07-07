Which teams are playing in Euro 2024’s semifinals? When are the games, and who are the favourites? Al Jazeera explains.

After a dramatic quarterfinals round, which saw hosts Germany and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal crash out, Euro 2024 enters its semifinal phase with matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know about the last four:

⚽ Which teams have qualified for the semifinals?

Spain

England

France

Netherlands

⚽ Who are the teams to watch in the semifinals?

Among the semifinalists, Spain are the only team with a 100 percent winning record, scoring 11 goals in five games.

Netherlands are the second-best attacking side, with nine goals in five games.

⚽ When and where are the Euro 2024 semifinal matches?

Spain vs France: Tuesday, 9pm local time (19:00 GMT) at Munich Football Arena in Munich

Netherlands vs England: Wednesday, 9pm local time (19:00 GMT) at BVB Stadion in Dortmund

⚽ When is the final?

It will be played on July 14 at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

⚽ What happens if a match ends in a draw?

If a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time of two periods of 15 minutes each will be played. If still tied, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

⚽ How much is the prize money?

European football’s governing body UEFA will pay 331 million euros ($360m) in total prize money to the 24 participants.

The maximum amount that a champion team may achieve if they have won all three of their group matches is 28.25 million euros ($30.31m).

⚽ Who has scored the most goals?

Four players are tied for the top scorer with three goals each – Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia). Among them, only Gakpo will play in the semifinals.

Eleven players are second on the list with two goals. They include England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, France’s Kylian Mbappe, and Spain’s Dani Olmo.

⚽ Who are the players who will have to miss the semifinals?

Spain midfielder Pedri will miss the remainder of the tournament due to a knee injury, while Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand are suspended for the semifinals.

⚽ What are the head-to-head records of the semifinalists?

The head-to-head record of teams in all international matches:

Spain vs France

Spain win: 16

France win: 13

Draws: 7

Netherlands vs England

Netherlands win: 7

England win: 6

Draws: 9

⚽ How did the teams reach the semifinals?

Here is each team’s road to the last four:

Spain

3-0 win over Croatia in Group B in Berlin

1-0 win over Italy in Group B in Gelsenkirchen

1-0 win over Albania in Group B in Dusseldorf

4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16 in Cologne

2-1 win over Germany in the quarterfinal in Stuttgart

France

1-0 win over Austria in Group D in Dusseldorf

0-0 draw with the Netherlands in Group D in Leipzig

1-1 draw with Poland in Group D in Dortmund

1-0 win over Belgium in the round of 16 in Dusseldorf

5-3 win on penalties over Portugal in the quarterfinal in Hamburg

Netherlands

2-1 win over Poland in Group D in Hamburg

0-0 draw with France in Group D in Leipzig

3-2 defeat to Austria in Group D in Berlin

3-0 win over Romania in the round of 16 in Munich

2-1 win over Turkey in the quarterfinal in Berlin

England