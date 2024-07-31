When are the sprint races and who are the favourites? Where will athletics be hosted? Al Jazeera explains.

Track and field competitions are arguably the jewel in the crown of every Olympic Games and the most eagerly awaited event for millions of viewers.

For hundreds of athletes, years of hard work and preparation will culminate when they step out for their respective events in Paris.

Here’s what you need to know about the competitions:

What are track and field events?

Track and field events include a wide array of running, walking, jumping and throwing competitions that form an essential part of the Olympic Games.

Races are generally held on the event’s main track which is divided into eight lanes, while throwing events take place on a field surrounded by the track. Walking and marathon races are held on the road.

What’s the schedule for track and field events for Paris Olympics 2024?

Track and field competitions will get under way from August 1, starting with the men’s and women’s 20km race walks.

Preliminary and qualification rounds for other events will begin on August 2. The women’s 100m final will be held on August 3, while the men’s 100m final is scheduled a day later.

The women’s marathon on August 11 will bring the track and field events to an end on the final day of the Games.

Where will the track and field events be held?

All sprint and middle-distance races will be held on the purple track of the Stade de France in Paris and the field events will also be held at the same venue.

The marathon and race walks will be held outside the stadium in the French capital.

Which track and field medal events will be held at Paris Olympics 2024?

The world’s top athletes will be vying for medals in these events:

100m (men’s and women’s)

200m (men’s and women’s)

400m (men’s and women’s)

800m (men’s and women’s)

1500m (men’s and women’s)

5,000m (men’s and women’s)

10,000m (men’s and women’s)

100m hurdles (women’s)

110m hurdles (men’s)

400m hurdles (men’s and women’s)

3,000m steeplechase (men’s and women’s)

4x100m relay (men’s and women’s)

4x400m relay (men’s, women’s and mixed)

High jump (men’s and women’s)

Pole vault (men’s and women’s)

Long jump (men’s and women’s)

Triple jump (men’s and women’s)

Shot put (men’s and women’s)

Discus throw (men’s and women’s)

Hammer throw (men’s and women’s)

Javelin throw (men’s and women’s)

Decathlon (men’s)

Heptathlon (women’s)

20km race walk (men’s and women’s)

35km team race walk

Marathon (men’s and women’s)

Who are the top sprinters for the 2024 Olympics?

According to World Athletics, these are the top-ranked sprinters:

Men:

Christian Coleman (USA)

Noah Lyles (USA)

Ferdinand Omanyala (Kenya)

Letsile Tebogo (Botswana)

Kishane Thompson (Jamaica)

Oblique Seville (Jamaica)

Akani Simbine (South Africa)

Ackeem Blake (Jamaica)

Emmanuel Eseme (Cameroon)

Fred Kerley (USA)

Women:

Sha’Carri Richardson (USA)

Shericka Jackson (Jamaica)

Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith (Ivory Coast)

Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia)

Ewa Swoboda (Poland)

Dina Asher-Smith (Great Britain)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica)

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica)

Natasha Morrison (Jamaica)

Daryll Neita (Great Britain)

Which athletes are favourites for field events?

India’s Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in men’s javelin in the last games, will come up against the world’s current top-ranked athlete Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia in Paris.

In men’s shot put, American athletes Joe Covacs and Ryan Crouser will battle for gold.

Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim will be up against his closest rival and friend Gianmarco Tamberi in the men’s high jump competition after both athletes famously shared gold in the last games.

Who are the best middle- and long-distance runners to watch at the Olympics?

The long-distance running events will offer stiff competition among the world’s best athletes, most of whom will be from Africa.

Kenya’s “Queen of 1,500m” Faith Kipyegon will look to complete a hat-trick of Olympic golds in her main middle-distance category but also in the 5,000m race in a bid to win a double in the same games.

Kipyegon will undoubtedly be one of the biggest stars on the track in Paris.

The Netherlands’s long-distance running champion Sifan Hassan has entered the 1,500m, 5,000m and 10,000m races in addition to her favoured marathon category.

In the women’s marathon race, Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia, the world record holder in the category, will be one of the favourites for gold.

In men’s competitions, Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge will look to sign off from possibly his last Olympic Games with a third gold in Paris. He will be running alongside compatriot Peres Jepchirchir and against longtime rival Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia.

Kenya’s Alexander Munyao will also challenge for the long-distance medals.

How to watch and follow track and field competitions at the Olympics?

The preliminary rounds of selected track and field events and all medal events will be shown live via every country’s respective rights-hold broadcasters and online streaming platforms.

Al Jazeera will have live text and photo coverage of a selection of medal events.