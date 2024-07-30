Bhaker became India’s first-ever multi-medallist at an Olympics by winning her second bronze on a hot day in Paris.

Great Britain’s Nathan Hales clinched the men’s trap gold at the Paris Games with a new Olympic record, while the Serbian pair of Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec rallied to win the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event.

Hales hit 48 shots out of 50 in his Olympic debut and fell agonisingly short of his own world record of 49 on a hot afternoon at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old missed just one shot in each of the two stages to put daylight between himself and Qi Ying (44) of China, who settled for silver.

“That’s quite something,” Hales said of his new status as an Olympic champion.

Earlier, in the mixed-team pistol event, Arunovic and Mikec drew level when Turkey’s Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Yusuf Dikec looked on the brink of victory at 14-12 in the race to the magic number of 16.

Manu Bhaker creates history for India

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh claimed the bronze for India, beating the South Korean pair Oh Ye-jin and Lee Won-ho 16-10.

Bhaker, who won bronze in the women’s individual event, becomes India’s first multi-medallist at an Olympic Games since the country’s independence in 1947.

‘Nadalcaraz’ enter quarterfinals, Gauff leaves in tears

Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz combined their formidable firepower to down Dutchmen Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof and reach the quarterfinals of the men’s tennis doubles.

Meanwhile, women’s second seed Coco Gauff’s challenge wilted as she was knocked out in the third round 7-6(7) 6-2.

Gauff was left in tears at a crucial moment of the second set when an over-ruled line call saw her slip 4-2 behind, with the American becoming embroiled in a lengthy argument with the umpire and tournament supervisor.

North Korea bags first Olympic medal since Rio 2016

North Korea said they could learn from China after winning their first Olympic medal in eight years, settling for silver after a mixed doubles defeat to the table tennis superpower.

China arrived in Paris as the world’s undisputed table tennis kings, having won 32 of the 37 available golds since it became an Olympic sport.

They failed to claim the mixed doubles title when it was introduced three years ago in Tokyo but Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha set the record straight with an 11-6, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5, 7-11, 11-8 win over North Korea’s Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong.

For North Korea, they skipped the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021 over COVID-19 concerns.

Kim said she and Ri had trained with the Chinese team to prepare for Paris and promised to come back stronger.

“We had some time with the Chinese team, which is the world’s best,” said the 22-year-old.

“Of course, it wasn’t enough in the end. We had a good performance but there are some regrets. We learned a lot from them.”

Paris sizzles in heatwave

State forecaster Meteo France announced a high temperature of 37 degrees Celsius (98.6°F) in Paris, which led to heat protocols in some events.

Football players were allowed water breaks, tennis players could use additional breaks to take a shower, BMX riders sat under umbrellas between runs and horses were monitored with thermal cameras.