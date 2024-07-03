Which teams are playing in Euro 2024’s quarterfinals? When are the games, and who are the favourites? Al Jazeera explains.

After an entertaining round of 16, which saw defending champions Italy and former finalists Belgium crash out, Euro 2024 enters its quarterfinals phase with two matches on Friday and two matches on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know about the last eight:

⚽ Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?

Germany

Spain

England

France

Portugal

Turkey

Switzerland

Netherlands

⚽ Who are the teams to watch in the quarterfinals?

Among the quarterfinalists, Spain are the only team with a 100% winning record, scoring nine goals in four games.

Germany, the hosts, have been the best attacking team with 10 goals. They are also unbeaten with three wins and a draw.

Turkey are the dark horses after knocking out much-fancied Austria in the round of 16.

⚽ When and where are the Euro 2024 quarterfinal matches?

Spain vs Germany: Friday, 6pm (16:00 GMT) at Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart

Portugal vs France: Friday, 9pm (19:00 GMT) at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg

England vs Switzerland: Saturday, 6pm (16:00 GMT) at Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf

Netherlands vs Turkey: Saturday, 9pm (19:00 GMT) at Olympiastadion in Berlin

⚽ What are the dates for the other knockout games?

Semifinal 1: July 9 in Munich

Semifinal 2: July 10 in Dortmund

Final: July 14 in Berlin

⚽ What happens if a match ends in a draw?

If a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time of two periods of 15 minutes each will be played. If still tied after extra time, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

⚽ How much is the prize money that teams are competing for?

European football’s governing body, UEFA, will pay 331 million euros ($360m) in total prize money to the 24 participants.

The maximum amount that a champion team may achieve if they have won all three of their group matches is 28.25 million euros ($30.31m).

⚽ Who has scored the most goals?

Four players are tied for the top-scorer with three goals each – Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia).

Eight players are second on the list with two goals. Those include England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug and Kai Havertz, and Turkey’s Merih Demiral.

⚽ Which players are suspended for the quarterfinals?

Marc Guehi (England), Adrien Rabiot (France), Orkun Kokcu (Turkey) and Ismail Yuksek (Turkey)

⚽ What are the head-to-head records of the quarterfinalists?

The head-to-head record of teams in all international matches:

Spain vs Germany

Spanish wins: 8

German wins: 9

Draws: 9

Portugal vs France

Portuguese wins: 6

French wins: 19

Draws: 3

England vs Switzerland

English wins: 18

Swiss wins: 3

Draws: 6

Netherlands vs Turkey

Dutch wins: 6

Turkish wins: 4

Draws: 4

⚽ How did the teams reach the quarterfinals?

Here is each team’s road to the last eight:

Spain’s route to the quarterfinals

3-0 win over Croatia in Group B in Berlin

1-0 win over Italy in Group B in Gelsenkirchen

1-0 win over Albania in Group B in Dusseldorf

4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16 in Cologne

Germany’s route to the quarterfinals

5-1 win over Scotland in Group A in Munich

2-0 win over Hungary in Group A in Stuttgart

1-1 draw with Switzerland in Group A in Frankfurt

2-0 win over Denmark in the round of 16 in Dortmund

Portugal’s route to the quarterfinals

2-1 win over Czechia in Group F in Leipzig

3-0 win over Turkey in Group F in Dortmund

2-0 defeat to Georgia in Group F in Gelsenkirchen

3-0 win on penalties over Slovenia in the round of 16 in Frankfurt

France’s route to the quarterfinals

1-0 win over Austria in Group D in Dusseldorf

0-0 draw with the Netherlands in Group D in Leipzig

1-1 draw with Poland in Group D in Dortmund

1-0 win over Belgium in the round of 16 in Dusseldorf

England’s route to the quarterfinals

1-0 win over Serbia in Group C in Gelsenkirchen

1-1 draw with Denmark in Group C in Frankfurt

0-0 draw with Slovenia in Group C in Cologne

2-1 win in extra time over Slovakia in the round of 16 in Gelsenkirchen

Switzerland’s route to the quarterfinals

3-1 win over Hungary in Group A in Cologne

1-1 draw with Scotland in Group A in Cologne

1-1 draw with Germany in Group A in Frankfurt

2-0 win over Italy in the round of 16 in Berlin

The Netherlands’s route to the quarterfinals

2-1 win over Poland in Group D in Hamburg

0-0 draw with France in Group D in Leipzig

3-2 defeat to Austria in Group D in Berlin

3-0 win over Romania in the round of 16 in Munich

Turkey’s route to the quarterfinals