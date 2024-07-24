From emerging stars to legends of the game, Al Jazeera picks out 10 ‘must-watch’ basketballers at the Paris Olympics.

The men’s basketball competition at the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris begins on July 27, 2024, with Australia taking on Spain in Group A.

Players from the most prestigious basketball nations will compete for a shot at the gold medal.

Here’s a look at our top 10 players to watch for during the tournament:

🏀 Stephen Curry (USA)

The NBA’s all-time three-point leader will make his Olympic debut at age 36.

For a player who revolutionised the sport as we know it with his limitless range, and has suffered few serious injuries in his NBA career, it is hard to believe that Curry will line up for Team USA for the very first time in the Olympics.

Under the stewardship of his Golden State Warriors coach, Steve Kerr – who will be coaching the USA team – Curry, a four-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion, will hope to add an Olympic gold medal to his towering list of career accomplishments.

When you consider how lethal a scoring threat Curry is from as far out as half-court, defenders at the Olympics would be foolhardy to give him too much leeway.

His constant movement and the gravity he commands on the floor will also help open up plenty of space for the array of shooters and scorers Team USA possess.

🏀 LeBron James (USA)

Perhaps the biggest name of them all, LeBron James makes his Olympic return after a 12-year hiatus.

The four-time NBA champion, who recently signed a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, will turn 40 on December 30.

While age may have slowed his trademark above-the-rim game just a little bit, James more than makes up for that with an unrivalled basketball IQ and ability to score or pass at the highest level.

This past NBA season, James continued to prove that age – in his case – is no barrier to greatness, scoring 25.7 points per game while averaging 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds for the Lakers.

James will also be part of the leadership group at Team USA, alongside fellow veteran superstars Curry and Kevin Durant.

🏀 Anthony Edwards (USA)

Nicknamed “Ant-Man” or simply “Ant,” the Minnesota Timberwolves guard took a gigantic leap in his international evolution after putting in a sterling performance for Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

He followed that up with an impressive playoff performance during the 2023-24 NBA season, where he led his team to the Western Conference finals before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks.

The 22-year-old recently stated that he considers himself the number one option for Team USA when they hit the ground running against Serbia in their Olympic opener on July 28.

Edwards is a dynamic scorer who often uses his explosive athleticism to get to the basket.

He also possesses a much-improved mid-range game, and can hit the occasional three with consistency, making him an all-round threat at Paris 2024.

🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada)

Gilgeous-Alexander is unquestionably one of the greatest players in the world today after putting in a stunning Most Valuable Player (MVP)-caliber season for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA.

The 1.98-metre (6 feet, 6 inches) guard will be the focal point for Team Canada, as they try to win their first Olympic basketball medal in 88 years: their lone medal was a silver at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany.

Widely known by his initials “SGA,” his improvement has been staggering over the last few years.

The 26-year-old finished the last NBA season with prodigious shooting splits of 54/35/87, while pouring in 30.1 points per game and a joint league-leading two steals per game.

At the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Gilgeous-Alexander led from the front in Canada’s upset win over Team USA and led the team to a bronze medal.

Canada, along with France and Serbia, will be considered serious championship threats to the USA’s goal of achieving a 17th Olympic gold medal.

🏀 Nikola Jokic (Serbia)

The reigning three-time MVP is undoubtedly one of, if not the best, players in the NBA.

He helped lead the Denver Nuggets to the 2022-23 NBA Championship, and will now look to add an Olympic gold medal to his glittering resume.

Serbia has never won the basketball Olympic gold – but they got close at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, making it to the final match against Team USA and taking home the silver medal as the tournament runner-up.

To beat Team USA this time, Jokic will need to fully utilise his uncanny court awareness, knack for making the right pass at the right time and will have to make all his teammates better on the court.

With his hefty 2.14-metre (7-feet) stature and ability to score from anywhere on the court, Jokic is arguably the most dangerous all-around player at the Olympics tournament.

🏀 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece)

The Milwaukee Bucks forward recently helped lead his nation to Olympic qualification for the first time since 2008 with an 80-69 victory over Croatia.

Antetokounmpo – also known as the “Greek Freak” in recognition of his outrageously athletic drives on the basketball court – is coming off a strong NBA showing last season, finishing with 30.4 points per game while also adding 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

While he has added the three-point shot to his arsenal over the last few years, his real value comes from his rampaging – and often, unstoppable – drives into the paint, which he usually finishes with a thunderous dunk.

Greece are hoping to make a deep run in the tournament but they are drawn in the “Group of Death” alongside Spain, Australia and Canada. If they are to have any hope of qualifying for the finals, they will need their most recognised star, Antetokounmpo, to be operating on all cylinders at Paris 2024.

🏀 Victor Wembanyama (France)

Wembanyama entered the 2023 NBA draft as the most highly touted draft prospect since the legendary LeBron James was drafted 20 years earlier.

Standing at a towering 2.24 metres (7 feet, 4 inches) and possessing an incredible 2.44-metre (8-feet) wingspan, he went on to exceed expectations by putting in one of the best rookie campaigns ever seen.

Playing for the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, he was rewarded with the Rookie of the Year award after scoring 21.4 points per game while averaging 10.6 rebounds.

He also led the league in blocks with a 3.6 per-game average, narrowly missing out on the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award to his French compatriot, Rudy Gobert.

The San Antonio Spurs centre has established himself as a once-in-a-generation talent, and at just 20 years of age, will look to guide a strong French team all the way to the basketball gold medal on home soil.

🏀 Joel Embiid (USA)

The Cameroonian-born seven-footer, who is eligible to play for USA, will add another dimension to what is already a stacked team.

The Philadelphia 76ers centre has had his fair share of injury problems, but when healthy, has been a regular feature in MVP discussions over the last couple of seasons.

He is considered a modern NBA centre, given his vast size, skill and mobility.

His defensive prowess makes him a nightmare for those who dare to step into the paint.

Embiid blends a traditional offensive post-up game with the versatility to operate from the mid-range.

He also has shown the ability to hit three-point shots, which is a useful weapon for a big man to have in the international game.

🏀 Franz Wagner (Germany)

Germany’s star has risen greatly over the last few years, culminating in a first-ever gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

One of the key components for that success has been their do-it-all starting forward, Franz Wagner.

The 2.06-metre (6 feet, 9 inches) Orlando Magic player enjoyed a breakout NBA season, averaging 19.3 points per game while contributing 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

As a point forward, Wagner has the ability to bring the ball up the floor and initiate offensive sequences.

He also possesses nifty footwork which allows him to make routine drives to the basket.

With elite players like Dennis Schroder, Daniel Theis, Moritz Wagner and Isaac Bonga surrounding him, Franz Wagner is the key to Germany’s chances of scooping a rare World Championship-Olympic gold medal double at Paris 2024.

🏀 Patty Mills (Australia)

As Patty Mills goes, so does the Australian team.

The fearless 1.88-metre (6 feet, 2 inches) NBA guard was the key to Australia winning their first-ever men’s basketball medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020, breaking their 65-year medal drought by claiming the bronze.

Despite being in the twilight of his playing career, Mills, 35, has been sensational in the preseason tournaments ahead of the 2024 Olympics, providing the Boomers with the two things they desperately need to contend: leadership and outside shooting.

Australia’s hopes of adding another Olympic medal lie in their dynamic backcourt with Mills and NBA Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey forming a formidable 1-2 tandem.

Australia’s largest impediment to winning another medal is their placement in the so-called “Group of Death” featuring basketball powerhouses Canada, Greece and Spain. Mills will need to be at his all-time best to help Australia reach the victory dias in Paris.

