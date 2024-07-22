Which football teams are playing at the Olympics? When are the matches and who are the favourites? Al Jazeera explains.

Women’s football has been part of the Summer Olympics since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Unlike the men’s event, which is restricted to under-23 players, the women’s Olympic football tournament is a full senior-level international event featuring some of the world’s best players.

As the 2024 Olympics football kicks off in Paris on July 24, here is all to know about the women’s football event:

A total of 12 countries have qualified for women’s football at Paris 2024.

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia

Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

The 12 women’s teams are divided into three groups of four teams each.

The top two teams from each group along with the two best third-placed teams progress to the quarterfinals followed by the semifinals.

The winners of the semifinals meet in the gold medal match, while the losers play in the bronze medal match.

⚽ Who are the favourites to win the gold?

Reigning world champions Spain are favourites to win gold on their Olympic debut.

The United States, who will play under new coach Emma Hayes, are the co-favourites alongside powerhouses Germany and the host nation, France.

⚽ Which top women’s players will be playing at the Olympics?

The top women’s players who will compete at the Paris Olympics include Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati of Spain, Brazil’s veteran forward, Marta, Colombia’s highly talented Linda Caicedo, France’s experienced defender, Wendie Renard and the USA’s promising striker, Sophia Smith.

Group stage: July 25-31

Quarterfinals: August 3

Semifinals: August 6

Bronze medal match: August 9

Gold medal match: August 10

⚽ Where will the matches be held?

The women’s football Olympic matches will be held across seven stadiums in France.

Bordeaux Stadium in Bordeaux

Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne

La Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes

Lyon Stadium in Decines-Charpieu (near Lyon)

Marseille Stadium in Marseille

Nice Stadium in Nice

Parc des Princes in Paris

⚽ What happens if a match ends in a draw?

If a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra-time of two periods of 15 minutes each will be played. If still tied, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

⚽ How many players are in each team?

The participating countries can name a squad of 18 players, along with four reserve players.

⚽ Which teams have won the most golds?

The USA have won the most golds – four – at the women’s football Olympic tournament. They last won gold at the 2012 London Games and settled for a bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Germany, Canada, and Norway have won one gold each.

Canada are the defending champions in Paris, having beaten Sweden on penalties in the final at Tokyo.

You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated Paris 2024 Olympics tournament page with all the news and features, as well as event build-up and live text commentary on selected football, basketball, tennis and boxing fixtures.