LeBron James selected as USA’s male flag bearer for Paris Games 2024

The National Basketball Association’s all-time leading scorer is appearing in his final Olympic Games in France.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James will be Team USA’s male flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, the American team said.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist, aged 39, will be participating in his fourth basketball tournament at the Olympics – but first since 2012.

“It’s an incredible honour to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a statement on Monday.

“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations.

“Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

His female counterpart, who will also carry the flag on a barge along with boats carrying all other teams down the river Seine in front of 300,000 spectators, will be announced on Tuesday.

James and his flag bearer counterpart were chosen by a vote of fellow Team USA athletes.