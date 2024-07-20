Paris Olympics Label
Paris Olympics 2024: Ledecky vs Titmus – five biggest rivalries to watch

From the women’s swimming events to the men’s javelin throw, Al Jazeera picks out the top five rivalries to watch at Paris 2024.

Two athletes carry flags.
One of the Olympics great rivalries will be renewed when the co-gold medallists from Tokyo, Mutaz Essa Barshim of Team Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Team Italy, clash in the high jump at the Paris Olympics 2024 [Christian Petersen/Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 20 Jul 2024

The 2024 Summer Olympics will get under way in Paris on July 26.

Al Jazeera picks out the top five rivalries to watch at the upcoming Games:

Women’s 400m Freestyle – a trio of the world record holders

Three of the biggest stars in world swimming – Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh – will collide in the 400 freestyle in a contest already being widely dubbed as swimming’s “race of the century”.

Already one of the greatest swimmers ever and a multiple world record holder throughout her career, Ledecky will head to Paris looking to add to her six individual Olympic gold medals.

The 27-year-old qualified in the 200-metre, 400-metre, 800-metre and 1,500-metre freestyle – although she expects to drop the individual 200-metre to focus on the 800-metre and 1,500-metre free, considered her best shots at victory. Ledecky is aiming for a fourth straight 800-metre free gold and another 1,500-metre crown.

But it’s in the blue-ribband 400-metre freestyle event where three of the greatest swimmers of the modern era will collide.

Ledecky, the 2016 400-metre Olympic champion, faces stiff competition from Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, who stunned the American in the 400-metre freestyle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and currently owns the world record.

Both Ledecky and Titmus will also have to be wary of sensational Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh, who also held the 400-metre world record until early 2023, when Titmus snatched it back at the 2023 world championships.

The 17-year-old McIntosh is expected to be a gold-medal contender in several events, including the 800-metre free that has been ruled for more than a decade by Ledecky. McIntosh snapped Ledecky’s 13-year undefeated run in that event at a sectional meet in Florida, posting a time that was faster than Ledecky’s gold medal-winning performance in Tokyo.

Two swimmers after the race.
Katie Ledecky (USA) reacts after finishing second to Ariarne Titmus (AUS) in the women’s 400m freestyle final during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on July 26, 2021 [Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports]
Swimmers in a race.
Race of the century, left to right, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus, USA’s Katie Ledecky, and Canada’s Summer McIntosh will go head-to-head in the 400-metre freestyle at the Paris Olympics 2024 [Francois-Xavier Marit/AFP]

Men’s Javelin – a South Asia duel

All eyes will be on reigning gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, but the Indian can expect plenty of fight from his South Asian opponent and friend Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan.

Chopra catapulted himself into superstardom three years ago when he threw 87.58 metres in Tokyo to earn India’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics.

In 2023, the 26-year-old also became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships, when he pipped Nadeem with an 88.17-metre effort in the final.

Chopra’s personal best throw is 89.94 metres, which he recorded at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022. His coach Klaus Bartonietz told Reuters in May that Chopra is eager to join javelin’s elite 90-metre club but will happily settle for a shorter throw in Paris if it proves enough for him to hold on to his Olympic title.

Unlike Chopra, Nadeem has breached the magical 90-metre mark, throwing 90.18-metres at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham to end Pakistan’s 60-year wait for a CWG gold medal.

Nadeem, standing 1.9 metres (6 feet 3 inches) tall and blessed with incredible natural strength, is one of only 24 athletes worldwide in the 90-metre club and only the second Asian after Taiwan’s Chao-Tsun Cheng. He believes the Paris Olympics are his best chance to go for gold.

Javelin thrower at Olympics.
The defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India in action at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
Javelin thrower at Olympics.
A member of the illustrious ‘over-90-metre club, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan in action at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 [Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]

Women’s 100m Sprint – USA vs Jamaica

Three years after a positive marijuana test saw her kicked off the US team for the Tokyo Olympics, Sha’Carri Richardson has earned a chance for Olympic redemption.

Richardson will be the one to beat in Paris as she arrives in the French capital following her gold medal triumph in the World Athletics Championships last year in Hungary. The 24-year-old holds the world-leading record of 10.71 seconds this season, having won the 100-metre final at the US trials before the Games.

With reigning Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah out with an injury, Richardson can expect competition from the incredible Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce, as the classic rivalry between the US and Jamaica will be rekindled in Paris.

At 37, Fraser Pryce is in the twilight of her career, but as the most decorated 100-metre sprinter with eight Olympic medals, the Jamaican sprint queen has experience on her side and can cause problems for Richardson, who will be making her Olympic debut.

Athletes hug after race.
Sha’carri Richardson, left, of the US celebrates with second-placed Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce after winning the women’s 100-metre final at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary on August 21, 2023 [Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters]

Men’s Marathon – two legends back in the race

The longstanding rivalry between Ethiopian running legend Kenenisa Bekele and reigning Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge will be unexpectedly renewed at the men’s marathon in Paris.

The 41-year-old Bekele last competed at the 2012 London Olympics when he finished fourth in the men’s 10,000-metre before being overlooked for the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. However, a remarkable second-place finish at the London marathon in April earned him a place in the Paris Olympics, where he will line up against 39-year-old Kipchoge, the former marathon world record holder.

While Bekele has won three Olympic golds in the 5,000-metre and 10,000-metre, Kipchoge has won two Olympic marathon golds and is aiming for an unprecedented third.

Bekele and Kipchoge’s rivalry dates back to their first meeting at the 2003 World Championships final and the last time they raced together was at the London Marathon in 2018 when Kipchoge won.

Runner passes finish line at marathon.
Eliud Kipchoge is going for his third straight Olympic marathon gold medal at Paris 2024 [Luciano Lima/Getty Images]
Athlete parading medal.
A forgotten legend in men’s long-distance running. Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele came out of nowhere to finish runner-up at the 2024 London Marathon, stamping himself as a surprise medal threat at the Paris Olympics [Justin Tallis/AFP]

High Jump – inseparable favourites

Rarely have two athletes been so inseparable in world sport as Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barsham of Qatar.

These towering stars created history at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo – and the Games’ most heartwarming moment – when they decided to share the high jump gold medal after they could not be separated after both had jumped 2.37 metres.

Two years later, they were still inseparable, topping the world rankings in 2023.

Anyone who witnessed Tamberi and Barsham’s incredible spectacle at the Tokyo Olympics will look forward to these two impressive athletes renewing their rivalry at the Paris Olympics 2024, where both are again the favourites for gold.

Athlete performs a high jump at Olympics.
Gianmarco Tamberi of Team Italy competes in the high jump at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 [Patrick Smith/Getty Images]
High jumpers embrace.
Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Team Qatar embrace after they decided to share the gold medal in the high jump final at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 [Richard Heathcote/Getty Images]
Athletes hold gold medal.
Tamberi, left, and Barshim, holding their gold medals from the Tokyo Olympics, will again be the strong gold medal favourites at the Paris Olympics 2024 – can they be separated this time? [Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]

