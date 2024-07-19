Sport|Paris Olympics 2024

From Alvarez to Olise: Five top footballers to watch at Paris Olympics 2024

With men’s football kicking off the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, Al Jazeera runs through five stars to watch.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates scoring in football's Premier League [Carl Recine /Reuters]
By Kevin Hand
Published On 19 Jul 2024

Brazil stormed to a second Olympic gold in football at Tokyo 2020, but it’s another South American nation that is expected to dominate at Paris 2024.

Argentina boasts a wealth of current, future and vastly experienced talent in their squad, which will be managed by their former international midfielder Javier Mascherano.

The Brazilians saw off Spain in the final last time around, with Mexico claiming bronze from the host nation, Japan.

This edition of the men’s football tournament begins on July 24, two days ahead of the official opening of the Olympic Games. Here are our top five players to watch:

Argentina – Julian Alvarez

Jul 14, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Argentina forward Julian Alvarez (9) with the trophy after the Copa America final against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Argentina forward Julian Alvarez with the Copa America trophy after the final against Colombia on July 14 [Sam Navarro/Reuters]

The tournament’s star name is undoubtedly Manchester City forward Alvarez.

The 22-year-old was in prolific form last season for Pep Guardiola’s side, who he helped to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

That all came after the Cityzens lifted five trophies in 2023 – in Alvarez’s first season – by completing the treble of the league, FA Cup and Champions League before claiming the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Born in Calchin in Cordoba Province, Alvarez joined City in 2022 from River Plate, where his performances drew the attention of Europe’s elite but also the coach of Argentina’s 2020 Olympic team, who selected him for the Tokyo Games.

Alvarez has just flown into France for the Olympics after winning Argentina the Copa America title on July 14 – he would like nothing more than to add an Olympic gold medal to his long list of achievements.

France – Michael Olise

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 6, 2024 Crystal Palace's Michael Olise in action with Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka REUTERS/Isabel Infantes EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise in action with Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka [Isabel Infantes/Reuters]

A big money move from Crystal Palace in the English Premier League to German giants Bayern Munich has put Olise’s name on the global stage.

The 22-year-old forward was born in London, England, where Arsenal first picked up his talents at the age of nine.

Olise then spent the following eight years in the youth ranks of the Gunners, Chelsea and Manchester City before Reading, then in English football’s second tier, offered him his first professional contract.

The failure of the big three to retain Olise became apparent with his 2021 move to Palace, where he became an immediate success and was even seen as the replacement for Wilfried Zaha, when the Ivory Coast international moved to Galatasaray in Turkey for the start of the 2023 season.

The confirmation of his rise to Zaha’s level came with July’s reported $65m move to Bayern.

Olise was born to a Nigerian father and French-Algerian mother, which is where his decision to represent France originates.

Argentina -Thiago Almada

Jun 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada (10) leaves the field after the match against D.C. United at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada leaves the field after the match against DC United at Audi Field, Washington, DC, the US [Amber Searls/Reuters]

The name that may usurp all others at the Olympics could be that of Thiago Almada.

Where expectation will sit upon the shoulders of fellow countryman and Premier League star Alvarez, Almada has a stock that is primed for takeoff.

The 23-year-old has returned to play his club football in the Brazilian top flight with Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas after a shock $21m move from US Major League Soccer (MLS) side Atlanta United. The deal could potentially reach up to $30m in additional payments.

It is widely expected that Almada will join French club Lyon, who have the same ownership as Botafogo, after he made no secret of his desire to switch the Americas for European football.

The attacking midfielder won the MLS Newcomer of the Year award in 2022 following his move from his native Argentina.

That same year, he became the first active MLS player to win the World Cup when Argentina beat France in the final in Qatar.

France – Jean-Philippe Mateta

Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - May 11, 2024 Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Carl Recine EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates scoring against the Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League [Carl Recine/Reuters]

France had hoped that their squad would be graced by the talismanic Antoine Griezmann to lead the line, but in Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, they have an able replacement.

With Olise already one of the headline names, the pair will share a link-up from their time together in the Premier League.

Mateta, who joined Palace in 2022 from French club Mainz, has represented France throughout the youth level but has yet to play for the senior side.

The 27-year-old, who also holds DR Congo citizenship, has scored an impressive 22 Premier League goals in 41 starts since his permanent move to Selhurst Park.

Morocco – Achraf Hakimi

Soccer Football - Coupe de France - Final - Olympique Lyonnais v Paris St Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - May 25, 2024 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi, and Ousmane Dembele celebrate with the trophy after winning the Coupe de France REUTERS/Catherine Steenkeste
Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, centre, Achraf Hakimi, right, and Ousmane Dembele, left, celebrate winning the Coupe de France trophy [Catherine Steenkeste/Reuters]

One of the most surprising selections among the Olympic teams is World Cup semifinalist Achraf Hakimi.

The defender helped the Atlas Lions make it to the last four at Qatar World Cup 2022, making history as the first African nation to reach the semifinal of the global competition. Morocco’s run also marked the first time they had reached the quarterfinals.

At 25, Hakimi has already enjoyed an illustrious club career, having started in the city of his birth with Real Madrid.

Following two loan spells with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, the fullback moved to Inter Milan in Italy before a 2021 move to France with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies