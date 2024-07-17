Where will football finals be held? What’s the venue for athletics? Why is surfing 15,000km (9,320 miles) away? Al Jazeera explains.

The Paris Olympics 2024 will see the Games return to the French capital after 100 years, making it the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics for the third time.

Most of the 329 events will be held across Paris and its metropolitan area, but some will be hosted hundreds of kilometres away from the city, and the surfing competition will be hosted over 15,000 kilometres (9,300 miles) away in French Polynesia.

Here’s what you need to know about the 35 Olympic venues:

Aquatics Centre

Location: Paris

Events: Artistic swimming, diving, water polo

Located 2km (1.24 miles) away from the Olympic Village, the centre is one of the two purpose-built venues and will host a number of aquatic competitions during the Games.

Bercy Arena

Location: Paris

Events: Artistic gymnastics, basketball, trampoline

Built in 1984 by the river Seine, the indoor arena has played host to international sports events through the years and will be a major Games venue in 2024.

Bordeaux Stadium

Location: Bordeaux

Events: Football

The home ground of the French League 1 club Bordeaux will host both men’s and women’s football matches.

Champ-de-Mars Arena

Location: Paris

Events: Judo, wrestling

The multicultural and multisport arena in the capital will host several events during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Chateau de Versailles

Location: Versailles

Events: Equestrian, modern pentathlon

The grounds of the historic Palace of Versailles will turn into a temporary outdoor arena to host equestrian and modern pentathlon events.

Chateauroux Shooting Centre

Location: Chateauroux

Events: Shooting

The centre is one of the largest shooting venues in Europe and will host hundreds of athletes at its multiple shooting ranges during the Games.

Eiffel Tower Stadium

Location: Paris

Events: Beach volleyball

France’s most famous landmark will host the beach volleyball events in its iconic public gardens.

Elancourt Hill

Location: Paris

Events: Cycling – mountain bike

The hill is the highest point in the Paris region and will offer mountain bike cycling athletes breathtaking views of the city as they traverse the trail.

Geoffery-Guichard Stadium

Location: Saint-Etienne

Events: Football

An icon in France’s football history, the venue also known as Saint-Etienne Stadium is one of the five football venues for the Games.

Grand Palais

Location: Paris

Events: Fencing, taekwondo

Located in the heart of Paris and built in 1900, the famous glass-roofed venue will act as a Games host for fencing and taekwondo events before going back to hosting cultural events.

Hotel de Ville

Location: Paris

Events: Athletics

The Paris city hall and its surroundings will be the venue where the Olympics 2024 marathon gets under way.

Invalides

Location: Paris

Events: Archery, athletics and road cycling

The gardens of the Hotel des Invalides will host archery events during the Games, while it will also be part of road cycling and athletics tracks.

La Beaujoire Stadium

Location: Nantes

Events: Football

The home of Nantes football club in western France will host men’s and women’s football.

La Concorde Stadium

Location: Paris

Events: Basketball 3×3, breaking, cycling BMX freestyle, skateboarding

The newest addition to the Olympics – breaking – will be showcased at the multisport arena in the heart of Paris.

Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue

Location: Le Bourget

Events: Sport climbing

Le Bourget is one of the few purpose-built venues for the Games and includes indoor facilities as well.

Golf National

Location: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

Events: Golf

The Ryder Cup golf venue in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines will host 120 athletes over its 18-hole course during the Games.

Lyon Stadium

Location: Lyon

Events: Football

The home of seven-time French football champions Olympique Lyonnaise is among the stadiums hosting the sport during the Games.

Marseille Marina

Location: Marseille

Events: Sailing

The city of Marseille will host multiple sports, with sailing being held on the Mediterranean.

Marseille Stadium

Location: Marseille

Events: Football

Marseille football club’s home ground will be one of the football venues during the Games.

Nice Stadium

Location: Nice

Events: Football

Home to French League 1’s Nice football club, this stadium is by the Mediterranean.

North Paris Arena

Location: Paris

Events: Boxing, modern pentathlon

The modular arena at the Villepinte Exhibition Centre will come to life for the Games to host the preliminary round of boxing and the fencing ranking round of the modern pentathlon.

Parc de Princes

Location: Paris

Events: Football

The iconic home of the Paris Saint-Germain football club has hosted several international sports events since its opening in 1972 and will host both men’s and women’s gold medal football matches.

Paris La Defense Arena

Location: Paris

Events: Swimming and water polo

The modular multipurpose venue in Nanterre, a northern suburb of Paris, has hosted various sports and cultural events since its opening in 2017 and will be the home of swimming and water polo competitions during the Games.

Pierre Mauroy Stadium

Location: Lille

Events: Basketball and handball

Home to the famous French football club Lille, the stadium is located over 200km (124 miles) north of the host city, Paris.

Basketball stars from around the world will light up the 50,000-capacity venue during the Games.

Pont Alexandre III

Location: Paris

Events: Road cycling, marathon swimming and triathlon

The famous bridge on the river Seine will turn into an Olympic venue come July. It will act as a viewing point for open water marathon swimming and the triathlon, as well as a part of the road cycling competition.

Porte de La Chappelle Arena

Location: Paris

Events: Badminton and rhythmic gymnastics

Located a short distance away from the Olympic Village, the arena will host a number of cultural events during the Games while also acting as the badminton and rhythmic gymnastics venue.

Stade Rolland Garros

Location: Paris

Events: Boxing and tennis

The world-famous clay court tennis venue will be back in the spotlight less than two months after the French Open championship when it hosts the boxing and tennis events for the Games.

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome and BMX Stadium

Location: Montigny-le-Bretonneux

Events: Track cycling and BMX racing

The velodrome in northern France serves the country’s cycling needs and will be the main track cycling venue for the Games.

The adjoining BMX Stadium will host cycling’s BMX racing competitions on its newly laid tracks.

South Paris Arena

Location: Paris

Events: Handball, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting

The venue was built as part of the Paris Expo and has undergone several redevelopments since its opening in 1923. It will act as one of the core Olympic events and logistics venues.

Stade de France

Location: Paris

Events:

Built for France’s triumphant home FIFA World Cup in 1998, the Stade de France will act as the main Olympic stadium for the 2024 Games.

The country’s national stadium will host rugby sevens and a wide array of athletics events.

Teahupo’o

Location: Tahiti, French Polynesia

Events: Surfing

The venue hosting the return of surfing to the Olympics has been amongst the most hotly debated topics in the lead-up to the Games.

Located 15,000km (approximately 9,320 miles) away from the host city, the small village on the southwestern coast of Tahiti in French Polynesia is touted to offer an “Olympic-class” challenge to the athletes vying for medals in surfing events.

The Trocadero

Location: Paris

Events: Athletics, road cycling

The famous venue in the heart of the French capital and across from its most iconic landmark, the Eiffel Tower, will host a number of athletics events and road cycling competitions.

In addition, it will continue to host fans and visitors with activities, performances and viewing platforms for the Games.

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Location: Vaires-sur-Marne

Events: Canoe slalom, canoe sprint, rowing

The nautical stadium in the north of France was the first newly developed Olympic venue to be delivered for the Games in 2019.

Its lake and white-water stadium will host rowing and canoe-kayaking events for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Yves-du-Manoir Stadium

Location: Colombes

Events: Hockey

This historic venue in Colombes, a northwestern suburb of Paris, will become one of the few sports arenas in the world to host two Olympic Games come July 2024.

Built in 1907, the stadium was the main venue for the 1924 Games and hosted the opening ceremony as well as the main athletics events.

This time around, it will host all hockey matches and will later become home to the French Hockey Federation.

