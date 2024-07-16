‘I can still win’: Tiger Woods defiant before The Open at Royal Troon

The 15-time major winner, who has battled injury in recent years, will attempt to win a fourth British Open this week.

Tiger Woods has no intention of walking away from the sport and said that he will continue playing for as long as he believes he is able to win.

Colin Montgomerie, a winner of 31 European Tour events, in an interview with The Times last week, said the 48-year-old Woods did not seem to enjoy a single shot during last month’s US Open in Pinehurst. Woods had missed the cut by two strokes.

Woods, who has won 15 majors, said that his belief to win has not wavered.

“I’ll play as long as I can play and I feel like I can still win the event,” Woods told reporters ahead of The Open on Tuesday.

“Well, as a past champion, I’m exempt until I’m 60. Colin’s not. He’s not a past champion, so he’s not exempt. So he doesn’t get the opportunity to make that decision. I do,” Woods said, responding to Montgomerie’s comments.

Montgomerie later responded to Woods’s comments on social media platform X.

“If golf writers want my thoughts on Tiger please ask me direct, rather than taking a quote from an interview out of context. Wishing Tiger an enjoyable and successful week,” Montgomerie posted.

Playing on a limited schedule for years due to several injuries, Woods will be returning to the Royal Troon after a 20-year absence. He won The Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006.

“I’ve always loved playing here. I’ve only played here twice. I played in ’97 and in ’04. I loved them both. I got a chance to play with Tom Weiskopf in his last practice round,” Woods said.

“That was neat for him to take me back to some of his holes and how he played them, and I obviously gave him some stick, and he’s giving me stick, like we always do. We had a wonderful time playing just a wonderful practice round.”