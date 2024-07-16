Patiala, India – Fuelled by a strong desire to challenge stereotypes and societal norms, India’s Nikhat Zareen took up boxing as a 13-year-old.

The young fighter from a quaint neighbourhood in Nizamabad in the southern state of Telangana dreamed of becoming the best female boxer in India, but little did she know she would exceed even that lofty aspiration.

Zareen’s promising career began with a resounding victory at the Youth World Championships in 2011. And 11 years later, in 2022, she clinched gold in the 52kg category at the senior World Championships – a feat that positioned her alongside the legendary boxer Mary Kom, who won India’s first-ever Olympic medal in women’s boxing at the 2012 London Games.

In a strategic move, Zareen transitioned to the 50kg category in 2023, aligning with the weight class featured in the Paris 2024 Olympic roster, and promptly secured her second IBA World Championship gold medal.

Having consolidated her position as the boxer to beat in her division, Zareen has emerged as one of the strong medal chances at the Paris 2024 Olympics, which begin on July 26.

Only two Indian female boxers have ever won an Olympic medal: Kom’s 2012 bronze came in the Flyweight division and Lovlina Borgohain collected a bronze in the Welterweight division at Tokyo 2020.

An Olympic gold medal for Zareen would elevate her into the pantheon of Indian boxing greats alongside the six-time world champion, Kom.

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Zareen spoke to Al Jazeera about her early days in boxing, growing up in an orthodox family and her goals for the future.

Al Jazeera: When did you start boxing?

Nikhat Zareen: I was into athletics initially and competed in 100m and 200m events. While I was training one day, I noticed women in all sports except boxing and asked my father, “Is boxing not for girls?”

He told me girls are capable of boxing, but our society thinks they aren’t strong enough for such (combat) sports. I found that very odd because I grew up playing with boys.

My father then asked me if I was sure about my decision to pick up boxing and I said yes. I wanted to prove to everyone that girls are strong too. My father understood me and signed me up for coaching in 2009.

Al Jazeera: Your father supported you. What about your mother?

Zareen: My mother was fine with me competing in athletics, but when she learned I wanted to box professionally, she was a bit unhappy. I used to spar with boys often and the first time I returned home after a session, I came back with a bleeding nose and bruises on my eye. When my mom saw me in that condition, she began crying and said: “This is why I didn’t want you to pick up boxing.”

My mother believed boxing was too physical and had concerns that if I broke bones or injured my face while sparring, I wouldn’t be able to find a groom in the future. I told her, “Don’t worry. If I make a name in boxing, there will be a queue of men waiting for me!”

Al Jazeera: Did you face any cultural barriers when you started boxing?

Zareen: I had a busy schedule while I trained in my early days, so I barely had time to meet friends or family. But whenever my parents spoke to our extended family or neighbours, those people would often ask why my parents let me sign up for a dangerous sport like boxing. At that time, our family wasn’t financially stable, so people would warn us that we might incur more expenses if I underwent injuries. But my father, being a former sportsman himself, always supported me.

Al Jazeera: What are your hopes for the Paris Olympics?

Zareen: I have given my best in all the competitions and won a medal (several times). I will aim for the same at the Olympics, putting in 100 percent of my efforts. People want me to win an Olympic medal and so do I; it’s my dream.

Al Jazeera: Do you feel under pressure with all the attention on you before the Olympics?

Zareen: When I was not famous, I would dream about a time when everyone would talk about me and recognise my hard work. That time has come now. People are counting me as a medal prospect for the Olympics and I feel blessed that they have such expectations.

There will be pressure, but whenever I am under pressure, it motivates me to focus more and stops me from getting distracted by other things.

Al Jazeera: Do you think an Olympic medal will stop your comparisons with Mary Kom?

Zareen: I don’t know. She is an inspiration and a six-time world champion. I don’t think I can break her world championship record. Chasing that in today’s time is impossible. But hopefully, I will try my best at the Olympics to get to the final round and fight for a silver or gold medal.

Mary Kom and Lovlina won bronze medals; I want to change the colour of the medal.

Al Jazeera: How do you feel about your rise as a boxer and an inspiration for others?

Zareen: Honestly, I didn’t think I would be an inspiration. My father encouraged me to take up boxing because I wasn’t great at studies and there wasn’t much competition in boxing in our state. We believed I could make it to the national and get a government job through sports quota.

I hadn’t dreamed of reaching so far, but with every victory, I was hungry for more success. I began loving boxing more and more. After I won the World Championship gold, I got a lot of messages from parents saying they wanted to sign up their daughters for boxing and whether I would be available to train them. Of course, I cannot personally train them right now but after I retire, I plan to build a training academy for children to help them achieve their dreams.

Al Jazeera: Why has India historically underperformed at the Olympics?

Zareen: I would be the last person to share my views on this topic because this would be my first Olympics. I haven’t competed before, so I cannot tell you why some athletes choke or feel nervous. When I compete, I will know better. But I have decided to stay away from any distractions before the Olympics – such as social media – so I remain focused. I have played in a calm and composed manner at all competitions and want to perform in the same way at the Olympics.