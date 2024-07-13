The former French Open champion held off Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in three sets to win her first Wimbledon title.

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon women’s title for her second Grand Slam singles triumph.

Krejcikova, the 31st seed, won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 on Saturday to add the 2024 All England Club crown to her 2021 French Open victory.

Her win comes 26 years after her mentor Jana Novotna, who died of cancer in 2017, claimed the Wimbledon title.

“Before she passed away, she told me to go and win a Slam. I did that in Paris in 2021, but I never dreamed of winning the same trophy that Jana did,” said the 28-year-old Krejcikova, who secured the title in a nervy final service game on a third championship point.

“It’s unreal what just happened. The best day of my tennis career and the best day of my life.

“I was just telling myself to be brave. It was such a difficult match, a great final, a great competition and I’m super happy to be standing here enjoying this moment.”

The result means seventh-seeded Paolini has lost two Grand Slam finals back-to-back after coming off second-best to Iga Swiatek at the French Open last month.

“I’m a little bit sad, but I try to keep smiling. I have to remember today is still a good day,” said Paolini, who had never won a grass-court match in her career until last month.

Krejcikova set the tone at the start of the match by breaking the Italian in the opening game and backing up the advantage with a hold to love.

Paolini, the first Italian woman to reach a Wimbledon singles final, had to save two break points in the third game but she cracked under the strain again as the composed Czech stormed into a double-break ahead for 4-1.

Krejcikova moved to three set points in the eighth game and only needed one as Paolini dumped a backhand return into the net.

The nerve-wracked Italian managed to claim just four points on the Czech’s serve in the 35-minute opener. Krejcikova hit 10 winners to the Italian’s five.

Paolini dashed off Centre Court for a toilet break and returned re-energised.

She had also dropped the first set in her marathon semifinal triumph over Donna Vekic and on Saturday she launched another second-set fightback.

Breaks in the second and eighth games levelled the final after a set in which Krejcikova made 14 unforced errors to seven for her opponent, taking her double-fault count to a tournament-high of 33.

The Czech managed just four winners in the set as she went spectacularly off the boil.

However, momentum shifted dramatically back in her favour in the decider when Paolini double-faulted to surrender a break and fall 3-4 behind.

Krejcikova held to love for 5-3 but endured a nervy conclusion, requiring three championship points and saving two break points in the 10th game to seal the title.