Who will play in Euro 2024’s final? When is the match and how to follow? Who is the top scorer? Al Jazeera explains.

After a whopping 50 matches, the Euro 2024 gears up for its ultimate clash, as Spain and England are set to meet in Sunday’s final.

Spain are aiming for a record fourth title at the continental championship, while England will be playing in their second consecutive Euro final.

Here’s what you need to know about the final:

⚽ When and where is the Euro 2024 final?

Spain vs England: Sunday July 14, 9pm local time (19:00 GMT) at Olympiastadion in Berlin

Al Jazeera will bring you live text commentary of the game with build-up starting four hours before kickoff.

⚽ Who are the favourites?

As the only side with a perfect 100 percent winning record, Spain are favourites to lift the trophy.

⚽ What happens if a match ends in a draw?

If a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time of two periods of 15 minutes each will be played. If still tied, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

⚽ How much is the prize money?

European football’s governing body UEFA will pay 331 million euros ($360m) in total prize money to the 24 participants.

The maximum amount that a champion team may achieve if they have won all three of their group matches is 28.25 million euros ($30.31m).

⚽ Who has scored the most goals?

Six players are tied for the top scorer with three goals each – Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Harry Kane (England), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Dani Olmo (Spain) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia).

Among them, only Kane and Olmo will play in the final.

⚽ What are the head-to-head records of the finalists?

The head-to-head record of Spain and England in all international matches:

Spain wins: 10

England wins: 13

Draws: 4

⚽ How did Spain and England reach the final?

Here is their road to the final:

Spain

3-0 win over Croatia in Group B in Berlin

1-0 win over Italy in Group B in Gelsenkirchen

1-0 win over Albania in Group B in Dusseldorf

4-1 win over Georgia in the round of 16 in Cologne

2-1 win over Germany in the quarterfinal in Stuttgart

2-1 win over France in the semifinals in Munich

England