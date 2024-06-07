Al Jazeera’s photo guide to the 10 venues in Germany that will host the 51 European Football Championship matches.

The UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament begins on June 14 with a match between hosts Germany and Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Berlin’s Olympiastadion will stage the final on July 14 and is also one of 10 venues to host the 16 group stage matches:

Berlin – Olympiastadion Berlin

Cologne – Cologne Stadium

Dortmund – BVB Stadion Dortmund

Dusseldorf – Dusseldorf Arena

Frankfurt – Frankfurt Arena

Gelsenkirchen – Arena AufSchalke

Hamburg – Volksparkstadion Hamburg

Leipzig – Leipzig Stadium

Munich – Munich Football Arena

Stuttgart – Stuttgart Arena

A guide to the stadiums that will host Euro 2024 in Germany:

Olympiastadion – Berlin, Germany

Capacity: 71,000

Inauguration: 1936

Fixtures:

⚽ 15/06: Spain vs Croatia (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 21/06: Poland vs Austria (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 25/06: Netherlands vs Austria (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 29/06: Round of 16 (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 06/07: Quarterfinal (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 14/07: Final (19:00 GMT)

The Olympiastadion is the oldest continuous venue used at Euro 2024 and by far, its most famous stadium in historical terms.

The stadium was built for the 1936 Olympic Games, which happened to coincide with the rise of Adolf Hitler and the ruling Nazi party.

In more modern times, Olympiastadion was used as a venue for the 2006 FIFA World Cup and is the home base for Bundesliga side, Hertha Berlin.

Cologne Stadium – Cologne, Germany

Capacity: 43,000

Inauguration: 2004

Fixtures:

⚽ 15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland (13:00 GMT)

⚽ 19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 22/06: Belgium vs Romania (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 25/06: England vs Slovenia (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 30/06: Round of 16 (19:00 GMT)

Formerly known as Mungersdorfer Stadium, Cologne Stadium is actually the third rebuild on the site since 1923.

The latest rebuild was completed in 2004, just in time for Germany’s hosting of the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

The venue is home to the local Bundesliga team, FC Cologne.

BVB Stadion Dortmund – Dortmund, Germany

Capacity: 62,000

Inauguration: 1974

Fixtures:

⚽ 15/06 Italy vs Albania (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 18/06 Turkey vs Georgia (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 22/06 Turkey vs Portugal (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 25/06 France vs Poland (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 29/06 Round of 16 (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 10/07 Semifinal (19:00 GMT)

BVB Stadion is the home of German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund, who just competed at the UEFA Champions League final on June 1, 2024.

The stadium was originally built for Germany’s staging of the 1974 FIFA World Cup. Six fixtures were also held there during the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Any Dortmund fan will tell you that the highlight of this stadium is the Yellow Wall, which is one end of the stadium where Dortmund fans congregate in great numbers to parade their famous yellow and black flags.

Dusseldorf: Dusseldorf Arena

Capacity: 47,000

Inauguration: 2004

Fixtures:

⚽ 17/06: Austria vs France (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine (13:00 GMT)

⚽ 24/06: Albania vs Spain (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 01/07: Round of 16 (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 06/07: Quarterfinal (16:00 GMT)

Opened in 2004, Dusseldorf Arena is one of the few Euro 2024 stadiums not used during the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

The arena, more commonly known as the Merkur Spiel-Arena, will host five Euros fixtures, culminating in a quarterfinal on July 6.

Home to the second division Fortuna Dusseldorf, and situated close to the Rhein River, the arena is one of the most architecturally impressive sports venues in Europe, with a nifty retractable roof, a heating system for those cold mid-winter matches and an aesthetically pleasing and symmetrical stadium design.

Frankfurt: Frankfurt Arena

Capacity: 47,000

Inauguration: 1925

Fixtures:

⚽ 17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 20/06: Denmark vs England (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 23/06: Switzerland vs Germany (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 26/06: Slovakia vs Romania (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 01/07: Round of 16 (19:00 GMT)

Despite its nearly 100-year history at this site, the Frankfurt Arena, also known as the Waldstadion, is a fantastic example of an evolving stadium concept with the most recent remodelling incorporating a futuristic retractable roof and updated stadium seating suitable for the demands of the modern football age.

The stadium is home to title-contending Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt, who finished the 2023/24 season in sixth place on the ladder.

An absolute highlight of a visit to Frankfurt Arena is the retractable roof that folds into a giant scoreboard.

Frankfurt Arena will host five matches at Euro 2024, including a prized Germany home fixture against Switzerland on June 23.

Gelsenkirchen: Arena AufSchalke

Capacity: 50,000

Inauguration: 2001

Fixtures:

⚽ 16/06: Serbia vs England (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 20/06: Spain vs Italy (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 26/06: Georgia vs Portugal (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 30/06: Round of 16 (13:00 GMT)

At 225,000, Gelsenkirchen is the smallest of the 10 Euro 2024 cities, but it more than makes up for it with some of the country’s most die-hard football supporters, who regularly pack out the 50,000 Arena AufSchalke, otherwise known as the Veltins-Arena.

Despite being relegated to the German second division in 2021, home club FC Schalke 04 continuously draws sold-out crowds to the venue – and the stadium is one of the most modern and best multiuse facilities in Europe, featuring a retractable roof and a retractable pitch.

Arena AufSchalke hosted the 2004 UEFA Champions League Final and staged five matches at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

It will host four matches at Euro 2024, including the blockbuster Group B clash between Spain and Italy on June 20.

Hamburg: Volksparkstadion Hamburg

Capacity: 49,000

Inauguration: 2000

Fixtures:

⚽ 16/06: Poland vs Netherlands (13:00 GMT)

⚽ 19/06: Croatia vs Albania (13:00 GMT)

⚽ 22/06: Georgia vs Czechia (13:00 GMT)

⚽ 26/06: Czechia vs Turkey (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 05/07: Quarterfinal (19:00 GMT)

The Volksparkstadion opened in 2000 with the stadium hosting – like several other Euro 2024 venues – multiple matches during Germany’s 2006 FIFA World Cup.

The stadium is home to Hamburg SV, which is one of the Bundesliga’s founding clubs. The club was demoted to the second division in 2018.

For the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, Volksparkstadion also served as the home stadium for Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, who are unable to play at their normal home stadium due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Volksparkstadion will host five UEFA Euro 2024 matches, including four group stage fixtures and a quarterfinal.

Leipzig: Leipzig Stadium

Capacity: 42,000

Inauguration: 2004

Fixtures:

⚽ 18/06: Portugal vs Czechia (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 21/06: Netherlands vs France (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 24/06: Croatia vs Italy (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 02/07: Round of 16 (19:00 GMT)

Leipzig Stadium, or Zentralstadion, is the largest football arena in the former East Germany, with a crowd capacity of just over 40,000 for international games.

Also known by its corporate ownership name as the Red Bull Arena, the venue is home to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, which, in 2010, took over the club naming rights following Red Bull’s takeover of the former Leipzig team, SSV Markranstadt.

The stadium is still referred to as the Zentralstadion by many fans.

In 1956, the first Zentralstadion opened and was one of the biggest stadiums in Europe at the time, holding more than 100,000 spectators.

The revamped Zentralstadion, finished in 2004, hosted five games for the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

For Euro 2024, the stadium will host four games, including the much-anticipated Netherlands vs France contest on June 21, and a round of 16 fixture.

Munich: Munich Football Arena

Capacity: 66,000

Inauguration: 2005

Fixtures:

⚽ 14/06: Germany vs Scotland (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 17/06: Romania vs Ukraine (13:00 GMT)

⚽ 20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia (13:00 GMT)

⚽ 25/06: Denmark vs Serbia (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 02/07: Round of 16 (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 09/07: Semifinal (19:00 GMT)

Munich Football Arena is Germany’s most famous modern stadium because of its eye-catching plastic panel shell exterior that spectacularly changes colour for night matches.

Better known as Allianz Arena, the venue is home to Germany’s richest and most successful club, Bayern Munich.

It was the only German stadium chosen for the COVID-delayed Euro 2020, which was co-hosted by 11 European nations.

For Euro 2024, Munich Football Arena will host a total of six games, including the tournament opener between host Germany and Scotland on June 14, as well as a semifinal on July 9.

Stuttgart: Stuttgart Arena

Capacity: 51,000

Inauguration: 1933

Fixtures:

⚽ 16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 19/06: Germany vs Hungary (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 23/06: Scotland vs Hungary (19:00 GMT)

⚽ 26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium (16:00 GMT)

⚽ 05/07: Quarterfinal (16:00 GMT)

The original stadium opened at this site in 1933 and has been rebuilt several times.

Stuttgart Arena has a long international footballing history, hosting matches in the 1974 FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Euro 1988 and the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart calls this place home – and they used the stadium to good effect, performing brilliantly all season and finishing second behind Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023/24 season.

Germany will play one of its three group matches here against Hungary on June 19. Stuttgart Arena, which is also known as the MHP Arena, will host one of the Euro 2024 quarterfinals.

You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated Euro 2024 tournament page with all the match buildup and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings and real-time match results & schedules.