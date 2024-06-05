Ducati officially confirms that Marc Marquez will be Francesco Bagnaia’s factory teammate for the 2025 MotoGP season.

Spain’s Marc Marquez, the six-time MotoGP world champion, will join the Ducati factory team in 2025 and team up with reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia, the Italian manufacturer said.

Marquez, who currently rides for Gresini – Ducati’s satellite team, which he joined at the start of 2024 after 11 seasons at Honda – will replace Italian rider Enea Bastianini on a two-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

Marquez, 31, has not won a race since October 2021 and lies third in the standings at the midway point of this season.

“I am very happy to be able to wear the red colours of the factory Ducati team in MotoGP next season,” Marquez said.

“I am happy to be able to take this big step in 2025 and grateful for the trust Ducati has placed in me.”

Marquez’s arrival at the reigning world champions was widely expected after the announcement on Monday that up-and-coming Jorge Martin was joining Aprilia from Ducati-Pramac, another of Ducati’s satellite teams.

Marquez, on 136 points, is currently third in the 2024 MotoGP Riders’ World Championship standings, behind Martin, 171 points, and Bagnaia, on 153 points.