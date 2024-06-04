Ohtani’s former interpreter Mizuhara pleads guilty in sport betting case

Mizuhara pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $17m from the Los Angeles Dodgers player to pay off illegal gambling debts.

Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $17m from the Japanese baseball player to pay off illegal gambling debts.

The former interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers player pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud in a federal court on Tuesday.

Mizuhara pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud, which carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence, and one count of filing a false tax return, which has a maximum three-year prison sentence, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

US District Judge John Holcomb has scheduled sentencing for October 25.

Mizuhara’s hearing came hours after MLB banned a San Diego Padres infielder from baseball for life in the wake of another gambling scandal.

Major League Baseball said Tucupita Marcano placed 387 baseball bets totalling more than $150,000 in October 2022 and from last July through November with a legal sportsbook. He became the first active player in a century banned for life because of gambling. Four others were suspended Tuesday.