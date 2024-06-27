Which teams are playing and when at Euro 2024? What is the format and how do the knockouts work? Al Jazeera explains.

After 12 days of an action-packed and entertaining group stage, the Euro 2024 has reached its knockout phase.

The tournament began with 24 teams but eight have crashed out, leaving 16 to fight for the coveted trophy.

Here’s what you need to know about the round of 16:

⚽ Which teams have qualified for the round of 16?

Germany (Group A winners)

Switzerland (Group A runners-up)

Spain (Group B winners)

Italy (Group B runners-up)

England (Group C winners)

Denmark (Group C runners-up)

Slovenia (Third place in Group C)

Austria (Group D winners)

France (Group D runners-up)

Netherlands (Third place in Group D)

Romania (Group E winners)

Belgium (Group E runners-up)

Slovakia (Third place in Group E)

Portugal (Group F winners)

Turkey (Group F runners-up)

Georgia (Third place in Group F)

⚽ How did the teams reach the round of 16?

The top two teams in the six groups automatically qualified for the round of 16, while the four best third-placed sides also earned qualification.

⚽ How does the knockout stage work?

The winners of the games in the round of 16 will proceed to the quarterfinals followed by the semifinals and the final.

⚽ What are the dates for the knockout games?

Round of 16: June 29 to July 2

Quarterfinals: July 5 and 6

Semifinals: July 9 and 10

Final: July 14

⚽ Which teams have been the best?

Spain were the only team to win all three games in the group phase.

Germany were the second-best with two wins and a draw, while Austria and Portugal both won two games and lost the other fixture.

⚽ Who has scored the most goals?

Heading into the knockouts, Georgia’s forward Georges Mikautadze is the leading scorer with three goals.

Five players are joint-second in the list with two goals — Germany’s Jamal Musiala and Niclas Fullkrug, Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo, Romania’s Razvan Marin and Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz.

⚽ What happens if a knockout match ends in a draw?

If a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time (two periods of 15 minutes each) will be played. If still tied after extra time, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

⚽ When and where are the Euro 2024 round of 16 matches?

Switzerland vs Italy: June 29, 6pm (16:00 GMT) at Olympiastadion in Berlin

Germany vs Denmark: June 29, 9pm (19:00 GMT) at BVB Stadion in Dortmund

England vs Slovakia: June 30, 6pm (16:00 GMT) at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen

Spain vs Georgia: June 30, 9pm (19:00 GMT) at Cologne Stadium in Cologne

France vs Belgium: July 1, 6pm (16:00 GMT) at Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf

Portugal vs Slovenia: July 1, 9pm (19:00 GMT) at Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt

Romania vs Netherlands: July 2, 6pm (16:00 GMT) at Munich Football Arena in Munich

Austria vs Turkey: July 2, 9pm (19:00 GMT) at Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig

Switzerland’s route to the round of 16

3-1 win over Hungary in Cologne

1-1 draw with Scotland in Cologne

1-1 draw with Germany in Frankfurt

Italy’s route to the round of 16

2-1 win over Albania in Dortmund

1-0 defeat to Spain in Gelsenkirchen

1-1 draw with Croatia in Leipzig

Germany’s route to the round of 16

5-1 win over Scotland in Munich

2-0 win over Hungary in Stuttgart

1-1 draw with Switzerland in Frankfurt

Denmark’s route to the round of 16

1-1 draw with Slovenia in Stuttgart

1-1 draw with England in Frankfurt

0-0 draw with Serbia in Munich

England’s route to the round of 16

1-0 win over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen

1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt

0-0 draw with Slovenia in Cologne

Slovakia’s route to the round of 16

1-0 win over Belgium in Frankfurt

2-1 defeat to Ukraine in Dusseldorf

1-1 draw with Romania in Frankfurt

Spain’s route to the round of 16

3-0 win over Croatia in Berlin

1-0 win over Italy in Gelsenkirchen

1-0 win over Albania in Dusseldorf

Georgia’s route to the round of 16

3-1 defeat to Turkey in Dortmund

1-1 draw with Czechia in Hamburg

2-0 win over Portugal in Gelsenkirchen

France’s route to the round of 16

1-0 win over Austria in Dusseldorf

0-0 draw with Netherlands in Leipzig

1-1 draw with Poland in Dortmund

Belgium’s route to the round of 16

1-0 defeat to Slovakia in Frankfurt

2-0 win over Romania in Cologne

0-0 draw with Belgium in Stuttgart

Portugal’s route to the round of 16

2-1 win over Czechia in Lepzig

3-0 win over Turkey in Dortmund

2-0 defeat to Georgia in Gelsenkirchen

Slovenia’s route to the round of 16

1-1 draw with Denmark in Stuttgart

1-1 draw with Serbia in Munich

0-0 draw with England in Cologne

Romania’s route to the round of 16

3-0 win over Ukraine in Munich

2-0 defeat to Belgium in Cologne

1-1 draw with Slovakia in Frankfurt

Netherlands’ route to the round of 16

2-1 win over Poland in Hamburg

0-0 draw with France in Leipzig

3-2 defeat to Austria in Berlin

Austria’s route to the round of 16

1-0 defeat to France in Dusseldorf

3-1 win over Poland in Berlin

3-2 win over Netherlands in Berlin

Turkey’s route to the round of 16

3-1 win over Georgia in Dortmund

3-0 defeat to Portugal in Dortmund

2-1 win over Czechia in Hamburg

⚽ Head-to-head record

The head-to-head record of teams in all international matches:

Switzerland vs Italy

Switzerland wins: 8

Italy wins: 29

Draws: 24

Germany vs Denmark

Germany wins: 15

Denmark wins: 8

Draws: 5

England vs Slovakia

England wins: 5

Slovakia wins: 0

Draws: 1

Spain vs Georgia

Spain wins: 6

Georgia wins: 1

Draws: 0

France vs Belgium

France wins: 26

Belgium wins: 30

Draws: 19

Portugal vs Slovenia

Portugal wins: 0

Slovenia wins: 1

Draws: 0

Romania vs Netherlands

Romania wins: 1

Netherlands wins: 10

Draws: 3

Austria vs Turkey