Which teams are facing off and when? What are the venues and will there be any rain? Are there any reserve days? Al Jazeera explains.

After 24 days [and nights] of scintillating action across the United States and the West Indies, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has finally reached its knockout stage.

The tournament began with 20 teams but 16 have fallen away to the side, leaving four of the best to battle it out for a place in the final.

Here’s what you need to know about the semifinals:

Which teams have qualified for the semifinals?

England

South Africa

India

Afghanistan

When and where are the T20 World Cup semifinals?

First semifinal: Afghanistan vs South Africa on June 26, 8:30pm local time (00:30 GMT) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago

Afghanistan vs South Africa on June 26, 8:30pm local time (00:30 GMT) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago Second semifinal: England vs India on June 27, 10:30am local time (14:30 GMT) at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana

How’s the weather forecast in Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago?

Guyana: Severe weather warnings have been issued in the Guyanese capital Georgetown, which will host the match, and heavy showers are forecast over the four days. Rain could interrupt parts of the game and could even lead to a complete washout.

Trinidad and Tobago: The first semifinal could also be affected by rain but the forecast is less ominous, especially in the evening. Since San Fernando is hosting a late game, there’s a possibility of having an uninterrupted match on Wednesday night.

Are there any special conditions and rules for the semifinals?

Yes, but since both semifinals are scheduled at different times and dates, the conditions are slightly different.

Extra time and reserve day for first semifinal

Since the first semifinal is a night game an extra 60 minutes will be added to the match time on the day the match is scheduled – Wednesday, June 26.

If the match is still not completed, it will be moved to a reserve day – Thursday, June 27 – and a playing time of 190 minutes will be allocated.

If there is no play on the first day, any further delays will result in a loss of overs on the reserve day.

Extra time for second semifinal

As the second semifinal is scheduled for a morning start, there is no provision of a reserve day. However, an additional 250 minutes have been allocated for the completion of the game.

What happens if a semifinal ends in a tie?

If a semifinal match ends in a tie, a super over will be played to determine the winner. If that, too, ends in a tie, subsequent super overs will be played until a winner emerges.

What happens if a semifinal is washed out?

In case of a washout, or abandoned match, after the allocated extra time and reserve day, the team that finished on top of its Super Eights group will advance to the final.

In such a case [abandoned match], South Africa will progress from the first semifinal and India will progress from the second semifinal.

India’s route to the semifinals

Eight-wicket win over Ireland in New York

Six-run win over Pakistan in New York

Seven-wicket win over USA in New York

Match against Canada abandoned (no result) in Florida

47-run win over Afghanistan in Barbados

50-run win over Bangladesh in Antigua

24-run win over Australia in Saint Lucia

England’s route to the semifinals

Match against Scotland abandoned (no result) in Barbados

36-run loss against Australia in Barbados

Eight-wicket win over Oman in Antigua

41-run win over Namibia in Antigua

Eight-wicket win over West Indies in Saint Lucia

Seven-run loss against South Africa in Saint Lucia

Ten-wicket win over USA in Barbados

South Africa’s route to the semifinals

Six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in New York

Four-wicket win over Netherlands in New York

Four-run win over Bangladesh in New York

One-run win over Nepal in Saint Vincent

18-run win over USA in Antigua

Seven-run win over England in Saint Lucia

Three-wicket win over West Indies in Antigua

Afghanistan’s route to the semifinals