Red Bull’s three-time world champion makes it seven wins from 10 races by defeating Lando Norris in Barcelona.

Red Bull’s three-time world champion Max Verstappen has won the Spanish Grand Prix from McLaren’s pole-sitter Lando Norris to extend his lead in motor racing’s world championship.

Lewis Hamilton completed the podium at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit for the Mercedes seven-time former champion’s first podium of the season on Sunday.

The racing may be closer than the past two seasons, but Verstappen always seems to pull it out of the bag when it matters most.

This was his 61st career win, the seventh of the season, and the fourth at the track where he first shot onto the Formula One (F1) scene as a teenager in 2016.

Verstappen now leads the F1 drivers’ championship with 219 points. Norris moves into second in the championship standings with 150 points, leapfrogging Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who has 148 points.