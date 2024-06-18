Euro 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Austria’s Danso apologises for Mbappe’s broken nose

An inadvertent collision with Austria’s Kevin Danso caused France’s superstar Kylian Mbappe to suffer a broken nose.

Football players bump heads
Kylian Mbappe of France, right, suffers a broken nose when he collides with Austria's Kevin Danso during a Euro 2024 match between Austria and France in Dusseldorf, Germany, June 17, 2024 [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]
Published On 18 Jun 2024

Austria’s Kevin Danso has sent a message of sympathy to French striker Kylian Mbappe, who broke his nose in a collision with the defender’s shoulder during their Euro 2024 match.

“I wish him a good recovery and I hope he can quickly get back on the pitch,” Danso said on Tuesday on the social media platform X of the injury sustained during France’s 1-0 victory over Austria.

“To French supporters: I am sorry that Kylian Mbappe was injured from our duel,” added Danso, whose back was turned when Mbappe’s face struck his shoulder.

Football players collide in mid air.
Mbappe collides with Austria’s Kevin Danso [Kacper Pempel/Reuters]
Injured player walks off ground with trainer.
Mbappe holds his nose after suffering the nose injury during a match against Austria [Martin Meissner/AP Photo]

France’s 25-year-old talisman was putting on a brave face, even asking social media followers to suggest ideas for a mask that may enable him to play in France’s next game against the Netherlands on Friday.

That led to a flood of memes online.

Mbappe left the field for treatment to his bloodied nose during Monday’s match, but returned minutes later and sat down on the pitch, prompting boos from Austria fans and a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The French football federation said Mbappe was back at the team camp after hospital treatment with no need for immediate surgery and a mask was being prepared.

