Manchester United open the new Premier League season in August when they host Fulham, while holders City face Chelsea.

Manchester City will begin their fifth straight title defence with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on August 18, the Premier League said on Tuesday, while Manchester United usher in the new campaign a day earlier when they entertain Fulham.

Chelsea’s newly appointed manager, Enzo Maresca, will face a familiar side as he previously assisted Pep Guardiola during their treble-winning season and also coached City’s youth team.

FA Cup winners Manchester United’s match with Fulham is the first match of the season in an evening game on Friday, August 16 while last season’s league runners-up Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first match on August 17.

Among the other opening fixtures, Championship winners Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United entertain playoff victors Southampton.

Ipswich Town, who are returning to the Premier League after 22 years following back-to-back promotions, host Liverpool in an early kickoff on August 17.

The Premier League will begin in mid-August after the mid-season break was removed from the calendar in order to allow for a longer close-season break.

Premier League opening-weekend fixtures (all BST)

Friday, August 16

Manchester United vs Fulham (20:00)

Saturday, August 17

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool (12:30)

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton (15:00)

Everton vs Brighton (15:00)

Newcastle United vs Southampton (15:00)

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth (15:00)

West Ham United vs Aston Villa (17:30)

Sunday, August 18

Brentford vs Crystal Palace (14:00)

Chelsea vs Manchester City (16:30)

Monday, August 19

Leicester City vs Tottenham (20:00)