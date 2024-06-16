Euro 2024: Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at fan parade

The incident comes hours before the German city staging a Euro 2024 match between Netherlands and Poland.

The German police have fired shots at a person who allegedly threatened officers with a pickaxe and an incendiary device on the sidelines of a Euro 2024 football fan parade in central Hamburg, according to a police post on social media platform X.

A major police operation was under way and the suspect was receiving medical care for injuries, the post on Sunday added.

The incident occurred in the St Pauli district of the city as Poland and the Netherlands prepared to play against each other in Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion at 3pm (13:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Fan marches were scheduled before the games, and a parade for Dutch supporters was held at 12:30pm (10:30 GMT), around the time of the incident.

Germany is hosting the monthlong tournament that began on June 14.