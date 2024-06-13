The weather in Florida could decide the fate of four Group A teams as they look to qualify for the Super Eight stage.

Who: USA vs Ireland

What: ICC T20 World Cup Group A match

When: Friday, June 14, 10:30am local time (14:30 GMT)

Where: Broward Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida, US

How to follow: Al Jazeera’s live coverage begins at 11:30 GMT

The majority of the attention in Group A has been on the pitches with New York, in particular, coming in for heavy criticism. As the group reaches its finale in Florida on Friday and Sunday, the spotlight is now on the skies. The weather forecast for both USA’s match against Ireland on Friday, and Pakistan’s match against the Irish on Sunday, looks grim with regards to there being much chance of play.

India have already qualified as group winners while USA are in the box seat in second spot with two wins, including against Pakistan, to their name already. Pakistan remain hopeful of progressing in the second qualification spot but matters could be taken out of their hands before Sunday’s meeting with the Irish.

It is all to play for and, weather permitting, we could be in for a nerve-jangling final two rounds in Group A.

Weather forecast

The streets in Broward County have been flooded, and weather warnings have been issued to locals.

Local weather forecast shows an 80 percent chance of heavy rainfall that could cause further flooding. It does not bode well for players and fans of both sides – as well as those of Pakistan.

What happens if it rains in Florida?

If play begins, both teams will need to play at least five overs each to constitute a game. There’s an added time of 90 minutes to finish the game should play be possible.

If the weather remains true to its forecast, the game could be washed out without a ball being bowled.

Who will qualify for Super Eights in case of a washout?

An abandoned game will leave both teams with a point each, giving USA five points from their four games and ensuring their Super Eight qualification ahead of Pakistan, Canada and Ireland.

Even if the 2009 champions beat Ireland in the last game, they will not be able to bag more than four points in total.

Pitch condition

The pitch will come into play for the first time in the tournament after the Nepal vs Sri Lanka game was washed out without a ball being bowled.

While the venue has produced par scores in the past, a run of showers and thunderstorms could make it a more even contest between bat and ball.

Head-to-head

Each side has won a game apiece in their two T20 meetings thus far.

Form guide

Despite their loss to India, USA will be encouraged by their performance against some of the biggest stars of the game. They also have a string of good results to boost their confidence.

Ireland have had a forgettable tournament so far, losing to India and Canada, and will look at this match as a turning point.

USA: L W W L W

Ireland: L L W W W

USA team news

The hosts could go with the same team that has won them two matches, which means captain and top-order batter Monank Patel could replace Shayan Jahangir if the former is fit to play.

Squad: Monank Patel (captain), Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Nitish Kumar, Steven Taylor, Harmeet Singh, Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nosthush Kenjige.

Ireland team news

Ireland could make a change or two to the side that has lost two games in two, but it is unclear where that shuffle will come.

Squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.