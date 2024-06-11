All you need to know about the 2024 European Football Championships in Germany ahead of the June 14 tournament kick off.

The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament is hosted by Germany and will kick off on June 14, with the final on July 14.

In the opening match of the tournament, Germany take on Scotland in Munich on June 14.

The Euro 2024 final will take place on July 14 in the capital, Berlin.

Ten cities have been chosen as venues across Germany – Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

A total of 24 teams divided into six groups will be taking part in the tournament, with 51 matches in total.

The group stage of the tournament will run until June 26, with the 16-team knockout stage scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 29.

To qualify for the knockout stage, nations must finish top two in their group to automatically qualify, while four third-place finishers will also advance.

Here are the details on the teams, groups, match fixtures, kickoff times and venues for Euro 2024:

Groups and teams

⚽ Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

⚽ Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

⚽ Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

⚽ Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

⚽ Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

⚽ Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

Format

Teams will be divided into six groups, consisting of four teams each. The top two sides from each group along with the best four third-placed teams will advance to the round of 16.

Winners of the last-16 will proceed to the quarterfinals followed by the semifinals and the final.

In the knockout stage, if a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time (two periods of 15 minutes each) will be played. If still tied after extra time, the match will be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Al Jazeera has a dedicated fixtures page listing the entire Euro 2024 match schedule, featuring all the kickoff times, venues and real-time goal updates.

Match Schedule

⚽ Group Stage

14 June

Group A: Germany vs Scotland (Munich Football Arena, Munich, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

15 June

Group A: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne Stadium, Cologne, 3pm local/13:00 GMT)

Group B: Spain vs Croatia (Olympiastadion, Berlin, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

Group B: Italy vs Albania (BVB Stadion, Dortmund, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

16 June

Group D: Poland vs Netherlands (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 3pm local/13:00 GMT)

Group C: Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

Group C: Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

17 June

Group E: Romania vs Ukraine (Munich Football Arena, Munich, 3pm local/13:00 GMT)

Group E: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, 6pm local16:00 GMT)

Group D: Austria vs France (Düsseldorf Arena, Düsseldorf, 9pm local19:00 GMT)

18 June

Group F: Turkey vs Georgia (BVB Stadion, Dortmund, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

Group F: Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

19 June

Group B: Croatia vs Albania (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 3pm local/13:00 GMT)

Group A: Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

Group A: Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne Stadium, Cologne, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

20 June

Group C: Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich Football Arena, Munich, 3pm local/13:00 GMT)

Group C: Denmark vs England (Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

Group B: Spain vs Italy (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

21 June

Group E: Slovakia vs Ukraine (Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, 3pm local/13:00 GMT)

Group D: Poland vs Austria (Olympiastadion, Berlin, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

Group D: Netherlands vs France (Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

22 June

Group F: Georgia vs Czech Republic (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 3pm local/13:00 GMT)

Group F: Turkey vs Portugal (BVB Stadion, Dortmund, 6pm local16:00 GMT)

Group E: Belgium vs Romania (Cologne Stadium, Cologne, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

23 June

Group A: Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

Group A: Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

24 June

Group B: Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

Group B: Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

25 June

Group D: Netherlands vs Austria (Olympiastadion, Berlin, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

Group D: France vs Poland (BVB Stadion, Dortmund, 6pm local16:00 GMT)

Group C: England vs Slovenia (Cologne Stadium, Cologne, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

Group C: Denmark vs Serbia (Munich Football Arena, Munich, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

26 June

Group E: Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

Group E: Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

Group F: Czech Republic vs Turkey (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

Group F: Georgia vs Portugal (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

Rest days on 27 and 28 June

⚽ Round of 16

29 June

2A vs 2B (Olympiastadion, Berlin, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

1A vs 2C (BVB Stadion, Dortmund, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

30 June

1C vs 3D/E/F (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne Stadium, Cologne, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

1 July

2D vs 2E (Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

2 July

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich Football Arena, Munich, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

1D vs 2F (Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

⚽ Quarterfinals

5 July

Quarterfinal 1 (Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

Quarterfinal 2 (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

6 July

Quarterfinal 3 (Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, 6pm local/16:00 GMT)

Quarterfinal 4 (Olympiastadion, Berlin, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

⚽ Semifinals

9 July

Semifinal 1 (Munich Football Arena, Munich, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

10 July

Semifinal 2 (BVB Stadion, Dortmund, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

Rest days on 11, 12 and 13 July

⚽ Final

14 July

Final (Olympiastadion, Berlin, 9pm local/19:00 GMT)

You can follow the action on Al Jazeera’s dedicated Euro 2024 tournament page with all the match build-up and live text commentary, and keep up to date with group standings and real-time match results and schedules.