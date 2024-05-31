How many teams are playing and what’s the format? When’s India vs Pakistan and where? Al Jazeera answers your questions.

Cricket’s biggest tournament is making its way to North America.

The United States and the West Indies are set to host 20 teams in the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 from June 1 to 29.

Here’s what you need to know about the tournament:

Which teams have qualified for the T20 World Cup?

The tournament has been expanded to include 20 teams for the first time, up from 16 teams in the 2022 edition.

The top eight teams from the previous edition and the two host nations, USA and West Indies, earned direct entry.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualified on the basis of their ICC T20 rankings on the cut-off date in November 2022.

The remaining six teams emerged from regional qualification tournaments that took place last year across the Americas, Africa, Asia, Asia Pacific and Europe.

USA, Papua New Guinea and Uganda will make their debut at an ICC World Cup.

Here is Al Jazeera’s list of all 20 squads.

Will there be an opening ceremony?

The ICC has not confirmed the official line-up of the opening ceremony ahead of the first match between USA and Canada on June 1 at 7:30pm local time (00:30 GMT) in Dallas. However, there has been widespread promotion for a pre-match event on June 2, when co-hosts West Indies play Papua New Guinea in Guyana at 10:30am local time (14:30 GMT).

What are the formats and schedule of the T20 World Cup?

The tournament will be divided into two group-based rounds and a knockout round that will commence with the semifinals.

The 20 teams will be divided into four groups and following the round-robin matches, the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight.

The four teams in each group will play against each other once in the Super Eight phase. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Al Jazeera has listed all the matches, with their timings and venues here.

Group stage: June 1 to 17

Super Eight: June 18 to 25

Semifinals: June 26 and 27

Final: June 29

T20 World Cup groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, USA, Canada

Group B: Australia, England, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: Afghanistan, New Zealand, West Indies, Papua New Guinea, Uganda

Group D: Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands

Super Eight groups

Group 1: A1, C1, B2, D2,

Group 2: B1, D1, A2, C2

Which teams are favourites to win the T20 World Cup?

Al Jazeera’s five favourites for the title are:

India

Australia

England

West Indies

Pakistan

Where will the matches be played?

The tournament will be played at nine venues – three in the US and six across the West Indies.

New York, Texas and Florida will play host to the 16 matches being played in the US, with New York bagging half of those, including the marquee India vs Pakistan clash.

The six Caribbean nations that will host 39 matches are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Our stadium guide has everything you need to know about the venues.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan is the biggest match of any ICC World Cup and one that is now a permanent fixture regardless of groups and seedings, which means every time the two nations participate in an ICC men’s event, they face each other at least once.

Whenever and wherever the South Asian rivals meet, tickets sell out in record time, hotels run at full occupancy and life in both countries comes to a standstill.

This time, the fixture has been assigned to New York, the bustling hub of the South Asian diaspora on the East Coast. It is scheduled for June 9 at 10:30am (14:30 GMT) at the purpose-built modular stadium in Nassau County, Long Island.

The state of New York has beefed up its security cover ahead of the big clash, with one police official saying it is the “largest security we’ve ever had to do”.

Tickets for the match were sold out within a few hours of going on sale, while resale platforms are asking for anything between $1,000 to $5,000 per seat.

What are the rules for ties, super overs and rain delays at the T20 World Cup?

There are a few of them. Here’s what they look like:

All tied matches will proceed to a super over. And if that too is tied, subsequent super overs will be played until the winners emerge.

If a match is delayed by weather conditions or other interruptions, each team will have to complete five overs for a result to be declared in the group stage and Super Eight.

Both the semifinals and the final will have additional time allotted to allow the completion in case of any delays.

The final will have a reserve day on Sunday, June 30.

Previous winners of the T20 World Cup

2007: India

India 2009: Pakistan

Pakistan 2010: England

England 2012: West Indies

West Indies 2014: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 2016: West Indies

West Indies 2021: Australia

Australia 2022: England

Here’s Al Jazeera’s quick walk through the history of the tournament.

How much is the prize money for the T20 World Cup?

The ICC has not confirmed the prize money for the 2024 edition of the tournament, but previous winners England walked away with $1.6m in 2022.

T20 World Cup tickets

Tickets for the tournament went on sale in February via a public ballot, with prices beginning at $6 and going up to hundreds of dollars.

Tickets for some group matches and Super Eight matches are still available on the tournament website.

Where can I follow the T20 World Cup?

The ICC has allotted rights to various broadcasting and online streaming outlets across the world.

Al Jazeera will run extensive coverage of the tournament with pretournament news, previews, key information as well as live updates for the biggest matches, followed by post-match reaction, analysis and everything else you’d need to know about the T20 World Cup.

What is cricket and how is it played?

It’s a simple game of bat and ball, involving 11 players in each team but the rules can get a little complicated. Al Jazeera breaks it down for you here.

Test your cricket knowledge

Now that you know everything about the sport, why not test yourself with our simple cricket quiz?