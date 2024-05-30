Eriksen stages fairytale return to Denmark’s Euro squad after heart attack

Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the last Euros in 2021, will now play at Euro 2024.

Playmaker Christian Eriksen, whose last outing at the UEFA European Championship for Denmark ended in a heart attack witnessed by millions watching around the world, has been included in coach Kasper Hjulmand’s football squad for Euro 2024 in Germany.

The 32-year-old was among the 26 names announced on Thursday for the tournament in which Denmark will play Slovenia, England and Serbia in Group C.

“It’s hard to disappoint someone, these are boyhood dreams that come up short, [but] I’m very happy with the squad we have,” Hjulmand told reporters.

Eriksen sent fans into shock in 2021 when he sank to the turf at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen in the Danes’ Euro opener against Finland. He recovered and with the aid of an implanted heart device resumed his playing career.

He will be joined in Germany by Manchester United teammate Rasmus Hojlund and is expected to have a more central role in the Danish midfield, with Club Brugge winger Andreas Skov Olsen taking over his old position on the right.

Mikkel Damsgaard, who shouldered the creative burden after Eriksen’s collapse and led the team out of the group stage and on to a semifinal defeat by England at Euro 2020, has also been included despite a rocky season at Premier League side Brentford.

Defender Simon Kjaer made the squad after missing a number of late-season games for Italian side AC Milan due to a thigh injury.

“We have a lot of data on him, we have visited him and have it fully under control. He is now in a place where he is completely ready, he is in good physical condition,” Hjulmand told reporters.

Euro 2024 begins on June 14 in the German capital, Berlin.