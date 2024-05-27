Spain name Torres, Perez in Euro 2024 squad; Asensio left out

The three-time European champions drop PSG forward Marco Asensio before the tournament, which starts on June 14.

Forward Marco Asensio is the surprise omission in three-time champion Spain’s preliminary squad for Euro 2024 as Ferran Torres and Ayoze Perez make the cut.

Barcelona teenagers Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi were also among the 29 players chosen along with teammate Fermin Lopez, who received his first call-up.

Real Madrid centre back Nacho returned to the squad as defenders Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres and Pedro Porro missed out – but the omission of Paris Saint-Germain’s Asensio was the biggest shock.

“I admire Asensio. Let’s focus on those who are here and give them the value they deserve,” coach Luis de la Fuente said at a news conference on Monday.

“I am left with their [Ferran Torres’s and Perez’s] enthusiasm. In addition to their talent, they have shown enthusiasm. They are very versatile players. Fermin is going to make a leap forward with this call-up. I hope they show all the potential they have.”

“Maybe one of those players that now I’m thinking that wouldn’t make the cut for the tournament changes my mind and makes his case to deserve a place in the final 26-man squad,” de la Fuente said.

The deadline for naming the final squad is June 7.

“Unfortunately, there could be injuries,” de la Fuente said. “We want to give guarantees and minimise the risks.”

Last year’s UEFA Nations League champions Spain play home friendlies against Andorra and Northern Ireland before travelling to Germany, where they begin their Group B campaign against Croatia on June 15 in Berlin.

De la Fuente said he was confident Spain has the ability to go deep in the tournament.

“In everyone’s mind are the teams that are going to go all the way in this European Championship,” he said. “This story has a certain end. Only two teams are going to make it. We are going to try to fight to go all the way.”

Spain preliminary squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Cubarsi (Barcelona), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Rodrigo (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Aleix Garcia (Girona), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Lopez (Barcelona)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Perez (Real Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yamal (Barcelona)