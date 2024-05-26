Leclerc ends Monaco jinx with dream F1 home victory

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the only Formula One driver born and raised in the area, finally wins his home race in Monte Carlo.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won the Monaco Grand Prix to become the first home winner of Formula One’s showcase race since Louis Chiron raced around the city streets in 1931.

Sunday’s thrilling victory was the first time the 26-year-old had stood on the Monaco podium in six attempts, and it came after two standing starts from pole position in a race halted when first-lap collisions took out a fifth of the field.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished second, 7.1 seconds behind, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr third.

Red Bull’s championship leader and 2023 Monaco winner Max Verstappen started and finished sixth, only the third time in eight races this season that the triple world champion has been beaten.

Leclerc’s Monaco triumph ends years of frustration at his home race by taking the jewel in the Formula One calendar from pole at his third attempt.

A tearful Leclerc said: “No words can explain this. It means a lot, it’s the race that made me dream of becoming an F1 driver.”