The statistics behind Leverkusen’s historic unbeaten Bundesliga title win

Bayer Leverkusen is the first team in Germany’s top-flight league to go all season undefeated. Here are the key numbers.

Bayer Leverkusen sealed a historic unbeaten Bundesliga season as they lifted the title with a 2-1 win against Augsburg on Saturday.

Here are the numbers behind the remarkable run of manager Xabi Alonso’s team in the 2023-24 season:

0: Bayer Leverkusen did not lose once in the Bundesliga this season.

1: Bayer Leverkusen are the first team in German football history to go through a Bundesliga season unbeaten.

51: Bayer Leverkusen are yet to lose in 51 matches in all competitions this season. The run includes 34 Bundesliga games, 12 Europa League matches and five in the German Cup.

1: Bundesliga titles in Bayer Leverkusen’s 120-year history.

2: Bayer Leverkusen won just two titles before this season – the 1988 Europa League and the 1993 German Cup.

3: With the Bundesliga wrapped up in April, Bayer Leverkusen could win a total of three trophies this season. Alonso’s side face Atalanta in the Europa League final on Wednesday and Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on Saturday.

5: Bayer Leverkusen have finished second five times in the league.

15: Bayer Leverkusen have scored 15 goals after the 90-minute mark in all competitions this year. If counting from the 80-minute mark, the tally rises to 33.

59: Bayer Leverkusen’s 49th match unbeaten, which came in the Europa League semifinals with a stoppage-time equaliser against Roma, broke a 59-year UEFA record set by Benfica from 1963 to 1965.

90: Bayer Leverkusen’s points tally this season – the equal second-best in Bundesliga history behind Bayern Munich 2012-13 (91).

3: Star Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz won the Bundesliga Player of the Month award three times this season, in October, December and February. Alex Grimaldo in April and Victor Boniface in August were Leverkusen’s other winners.

3: Three players have hit double figures of goals in the league this season: Victor Boniface (14), Florian Wirtz (11) and Alex Grimaldo (10).

13: Grimaldo has 13 assists, the highest in the league, while Florian Wirtz has 11.

33: Bayer Leverkusen have scored in 33 of their 34 games, drawing a blank only in a 0-0 home draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach.