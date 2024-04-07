Red Bull return to winning form, with Max Verstappen leading teammate Sergio Perez to a one-two finish at Suzuka.

World champion Max Verstappen got back to winning ways with a third straight pole-to-flag victory at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, leading teammate Sergio Perez across the line for a Red Bull one-two finish at Suzuka Circuit.

The Dutchman suffered his first retirement since 2022 in Melbourne last time out to snap a nine-race winning streak but had no mechanical issues on Sunday as he made it three wins from four races this season.

“That was a very lovely race, the car just got better and better,” the Dutchman said over the team radio.

Carlos Sainz, the winner in Australia two weeks ago, rode newer tyres in the latter stages of the race to edge Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc out of the final podium spot in third place.

“It was tough out there,” said Sainz.

McLaren’s Lando Norris finished fifth with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton down in seventh and ninth.

Alex Albon’s Williams and the RB of Daniel Ricciardo crashed into each other on the opening lap, triggering a red flag and a 30-minute delay while the debris was cleared and a barrier repaired. Both drivers emerged unscathed.

RB’s Yuki Tsunoda finished 10th, securing points in his home grand prix for the first time to the delight of the crowd.

Verstappen now leads the F1 drivers’ championship standings on 77 points. Teammate Sergio Perez is next best with 64.

Red Bull lead the constructor standings with 141 points ahead of Ferrari (120) and McLaren (69).