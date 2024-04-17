James to headline another US ‘Dream Team’ at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Thirty-nine-year-old LeBron James will team up with a host of other top NBA players to go for gold at the Paris games.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer LeBron James and reigning most valuable player Joel Embiid headline an all-star lineup named to the United States men’s basketball team for the Paris Olympics.

James, who has won two Olympic golds and a bronze but sat out the last two Games, will be joined by Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Phoenix Suns three-time Olympic champion Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, USA Basketball announced on Wednesday.

Also named to the squad were Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

All 12 members of the Paris “Dream Team” have been NBA All-Stars and include four recipients of the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and six NBA champions.

“I’m grateful to these 12 men for their commitment to represent USA Basketball,” said USA Basketball men’s national team Managing Director Grant Hill in a statement. “The United States is home to some of the best basketball players in the world and I appreciate the vast interest in being part of this roster.

“We have the utmost respect for the level of competition we will face this summer. The Olympics represent the pinnacle of sport and the world will be watching the USA as we play in the toughest basketball tournament in history.”

The US will play in Group C with Serbia, South Sudan and the winner of a qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico on August 3.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled for July 26 to August 11.