The 27-year-old closed with a 68, collecting his second green jacket at Augusta National with a dominant display.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler dominated a back-nine shootout to capture his second Masters title, taking a four-stroke victory at Augusta National.

Scheffler, who also took the green jacket in 2022, won a record $3.6m top prize after a drama-filled battle on Sunday with fellow Americans Collin Morikawa and Max Homa and Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, who made an impressive major debut.

“I can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament again,” Scheffler said.

Scheffler birdied three of the last six holes to fire a four-under par 68 and finish 72 holes over the iconic 7,555-yard layout on 11-under 277 with Aberg shooting 69 to finish second on 281.

Two-time major winner Morikawa had a closing 74 to share third on 284 with Homa and England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

“I did my best to stay calm out there. I tried to stay patient on the course,” Scheffler said. “Was able to make some key shots and key putts to keep my round going.”

Scheffler matched Tiger Woods, becoming the second player to win the Masters twice while atop the world rankings.

He also became the fourth-youngest multiple Masters winner at age 27 behind Woods, Jack Nicklaus and the late Seve Ballesteros.

“Scottie is an amazing golfer,” Homa said. “It’s really impressive.”

Scheffler, who has not played a round over par since last August, has the second-fewest Masters starts for any two-time winner with five.