Who: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, Premier League

Where: Anfield

When: Sunday, April 12 13:00 GMT

Head-to-head record: 62 games – 35 wins for Liverpool, 14 for Crystal Palace, 13 draws

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has promised a strong reaction from his team, stunned by their 3-0 Europa League quarterfinal home loss to Atalanta, when they host Crystal Palace in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

Gianluca Scamacca struck either side of halftime before Mario Pasalic capped an impressive win for the Italians in Thursday’s first leg as Liverpool slumped to their joint-heaviest home defeat in European competition.

Liverpool will seek to overturn the deficit in the second leg in Italy next week and keep their hopes of a European title alive, but there is also much at stake in their meeting with Palace.

The Merseyside club are involved in a tight title race in the Premier League and sit in second place, level on 71 points with Arsenal and one ahead of Manchester City, entering match week 33, with seven games left in the season.

“The good thing about a really bad performance is that you can play better. We should start from there. I told the boys ‘take it home’, nobody will sleep great and tomorrow we come together,” Klopp told reporters.

“Yes, we have to show a reaction. Definitely, 100%, that is clear.

“It is now not the first time in my life that I lost a football game, unfortunately.”

All change for Liverpool

Klopp made six changes to his team for the defeat by Atalanta but the recently injured trio of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota were left on the bench.

The German said players returning from injury could no longer afford to ease their way back to full fitness, adding: “My job is not the easiest in the world, not the most difficult as well.

“It’s about when you have players you need to make sure that you get them together on the pitch and then it works out somehow.

“We need them all and we need them all aggressive, fit, going for it, a bit angry, full of desire, stuff like this, and not so much dealing with your own situation, like ‘I’ve no rhythm, I didn’t play for ages’, stuff like this. You have to try to avoid that.”

Crystal Palace will be without the services of Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure and Matheus Franca, who are all out with injuries.

The Eagles are boosted by the return of fit-again Michael Olise and his manager Oliver Glasner says the midfielder may start the game.

Jairo Riedewald has returned to training following an injury which has kept him out since February and the defender could return to the squad.

Palace have only recorded one victory in their last 10 matches, Glasner’s first match in charge, and are without a win in five – losing three in that time.

The run has left the South London club only five points clear of the relegation zone entering match week 33.

We’ll bring you live coverage of the match on Sunday as well as Arsenal against Aston Villa.

Al Jazeera Sport will also have text commentaries of Manchester City and Manchester United’s game on Saturday.