Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba was provisionally suspended in September for testing positive for testosterone.

France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba says he will try to clear his name after he was handed a four-year doping ban.

The France international was provisionally suspended by a tribunal of Italy’s national anti-doping organisation (NADO Italia) in September after testing positive for DHEA – a banned substance which naturally raises levels of testosterone.

The 30-year-old Pogba, who has a contract at Juventus until June 2026, denied any wrongdoing.

“I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me,” Pogba said in a statement on Thursday.

“As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

“As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” he added, referring to sport’s highest court.

Juventus did not comment but a source confirmed that the club had been notified about the decision of a four-year ban and would assess the next steps.

The Frenchman has had a torrid second spell with the Turin-based outfit due to injuries following his departure from Manchester United on a free transfer in 2022.

The 2018 World Cup winner barely played last season due to knee and hamstring injuries, as well as knee surgery, which prevented him playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar.