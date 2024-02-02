Sancho’s return to Dortmund, Henderson’s exit from Saudi Arabia and Oshouala’s move to the US are some of our top picks.

There were no late-night scrambles or mega-money moves when European football’s mid-season transfer window for 2024 came to a close at midnight on February 2.

Despite a quieter January transfer window in recent years, some potentially decisive deals were sealed across the month.

Al Jazeera picks the 10 biggest and most surprising moves of the month:

1. Timo Werner: RB Leipzig to Tottenham Hotspur (loan)

Germany international Timo Werner returned to the Premier League as Tottenham signed the striker on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

The deal for the 27-year-old could be made permanent in the summer with a clause placed in for the option.

Werner will help to fill a forward line left weakened by the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer.

2. Jadon Sancho: Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund (loan)

England international Jadon Sancho’s unhappy stay at Manchester United is over for now, with a loan back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season.

The winger struggled to impress since leaving Germany for Old Trafford and publicly fell out of favour with United boss Erik ten Hag, which led to the 23-year-old training away from the first team.

Sancho, whose loan deal has no option to buy, was signed for $93m from the German club in July 2021.

Thank you @BVB for the warm welcome back! 🫶🏼🖤💛

3/3. ✅ pic.twitter.com/dWxwmWXsqI — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) January 29, 2024

3. Armando Broja: Chelsea to Fulham (loan)

Fulham’s bid to avoid relegation should be boosted by the arrival of Armando Broja on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has only scored two goals in 19 appearances for Chelsea this season but made a big impact while on loan previously with Southampton.

Fulham have been struggling to fill the void left by Aleksandar Mitrovic’s departure and the Albania international could be the perfect replacement.

4. Kalvin Phillips: Manchester City to West Ham (loan)

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has struggled for playing time at Manchester City this season but could go straight into West Ham starting 11.

The Hammers lost Declan Rice to Arsenal last summer and replacing him with his England midfield partner is quite a coup.

The 28-year-old signed a six-year deal at City following a $57.3m move from Leeds United in July 2022.

5. Jordan Henderson: Al Ettifaq to Ajax (permanent)

Another England midfielder on the move is Jordan Henderson, who has left the Saudi Pro League after only six months into his much-talked-about move.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Dutch side Ajax after Al Ettifaq agreed to terminate his contract.

“I’m sad to say that I will be leaving Al Ettifaq with immediate effect,” Henderson posted on the social media platform X.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but one that I feel is best for me and my family.”

I’m sad to say that I will be leaving Al Ettifaq with immediate effect. It wasn’t an easy decision but one that I feel is best for me and my family.

I want to take this opportunity to thank the club & the fans for all the support during my time. I really felt the love from Day… pic.twitter.com/Jouk4ad6Gf — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) January 18, 2024

6. Eric Dier: Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich (loan)

Eric Dier has followed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has struggled to break into the Spurs side this season under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

The England international has made only four Premier League appearances this term.

7. Donny van de Beek: Manchester United to Eintracht Frankfurt (loan)

Donny van de Beek has finally found a way out of Manchester United by signing for Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old made only six Premier League starts for United since joining under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from Ajax for $44.6m in 2020.

The loan move comes with an option to turn the transfer into a permanent deal.

8. Aisisat Oshoala: Barcelona to Bay FC (permanent)

Six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year Aisisat Oshoala has called time on her five-year stay with Barcelona to sign for American side Bay FC for an undisclosed fee.

The San Jose-based club will this season become the 14th member of the National Women’s Soccer League in the US.

The 29-year-old Nigerian international, Oshoala, won four league titles and two Champions League titles with Barcelona and has twice been nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

9. Radu Dragusin: Genoa to Tottenham Hotspur (permanent)

Romania defender Radu Dragusin has switched Italian side Genoa to Tottenham Hotspur for $31.9m.

The 21-year-old will bolster Spurs’ defence given Eric Dier’s loan to Bayern Munich.

Dragusin had started all of Genoa’s 22 matches in Serie A this season prior to the move.

10. Hannibal Mejbri: Manchester United to Sevilla (loan)

Tunisian international Hannibal Mejbri has joined Sevilla on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old had been linked with a move to a number of European clubs and elected not to join up with the Tunisia squad for the Africa Cup of Nations while his club future was undecided.

The deal is understood to include a clause to make the move permanent for a fee of $21.7m.