Jaiswal’s double-century and Jadeja’s five-for blow away England for India’s biggest Test win by runs.

India romped to their biggest win in Test cricket by runs when they dismissed England for 122 runs in their pursuit of a target of 557, thanks to a double century by young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and a five-wicket haul by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

India had been in the box seat since grabbing a handy first-innings lead of 126 in the third Test at Rajkot, and never took their foot off the pedal as they bundled out the visitors in less than 40 overs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday. India lead the five-match series 2-1.

The fourth day’s play saw the hosts set England the huge target on the back of Jaiswal’s stunning double century. He smashed an unbeaten 214, Shubman Gill made 91 and debutant Sarfaraz Khan struck his second fifty of the match before India declared their second innings on 430-4.

Jaiswal equalled Wasim Akram’s record of 12 sixes in a Test innings and it followed his 209 in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

India’s spinners, led by Jadeja, then combined to take nine wickets as four of England’s top-order batters failed to get into double figures.

Earlier, India bowled England out for 319 in the first innings after the tourists’ batting collapsed from 299-5 despite the absence of star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday.

Ashwin, who left the Test midway on day two due to a family emergency hours after taking his 500th Test wicket, returned to the field and got his 501st wicket on the fourth day. He is only the ninth bowler in Test history and the second Indian after fellow spinner Anil Kumble (619) to reach 500 wickets.

Once Kuldeep Yadav dismissed England captain Ben Stokes lbw for 15, the match was effectively over.

Mark Wood made a quickfire 33 before being the last England batter dismissed.

“England played well and put us under pressure but we have class bowlers and the message was to stay calm,” India captain Rohit Sharma said after the match.

“It is easy to drift away from what you do as a team but I am really proud of how we came back.”

Jaiswal’s back-to-back double tons earn praise

Left-handed Jaiswal stood out with the bat with his 236-ball innings that flayed the opposition’s bowling attack.

The opener returned to bat in the morning session after he retired hurt at 104 late on day three due to back pain.

“Today, when I came, I wanted to make sure that I take the game forward and bat till the end,” Jaiswal said.

He raised his second double century in consecutive matches with a single off Root and jumped for joy.

The 22-year-old, who also hit a match-winning 209 in the second Test, remains the leading batsman in the series with 545 runs.

Jaiswal and Sarfaraz tore into the England attack and it suddenly started raining boundaries as they plundered 172 runs off 158 deliveries.

Jaiswal took a single off Root to bring up his double hundred, while Sarfaraz smashed three sixes in his unbeaten 68.

The young batter’s performance earned him praise from former greats, including India batters VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif.

In a post on X, Laxman said “no praise can be too high” for Jaiswal and his teammates as they came back from being 33-3 to win the match.

In a post on X, Laxman said "no praise can be too high" for Jaiswal and his teammates as they came back from being 33-3 to win the match.

Outstanding win for Team India. From 33 for 3 inside the first hour to triumph by 434 runs is a tribute to the tremendous belief. A host of heroes with bat and ball, starting from Rohit and Jadeja. No praise can be too high for Jaiswal, Gill, Siraj, Kuldeep and the two debutants,…

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga, who was part of the coaching staff of Jaiswal’s Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals, said he was impressed with his “work ethic and commitment”.

“This kid is special and this is definitely not the ceiling for him,” Malinga wrote in his post on X.