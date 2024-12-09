Klaasen leads South Africa in Markram’s absence as they meet Rizwan-led Pakistan in three-match T20 series from Tuesday.

Who: South Africa vs Pakistan

What: T20 international cricket series

When: December 10, 13, 14 at 16:00 GMT

Where: Durban, Centurion, Johannesburg

South Africa and Pakistan will look to shake off a string of poor results in T20 internationals when the two sides meet in a three-match series starting Tuesday.

The runners-up of the last two ICC Men’s T20 World Cups, South Africa in 2024 and Pakistan in 2022, have both seen their T20 fortunes drop in recent bilateral T20 series.

South Africa were at the receiving end of a 3-1 thrashing against world champions India at home and while Pakistan managed to beat Zimbabwe 2-1, they were handed a 3-0 drubbing in Australia in November.

The hosts will be led by stand-in skipper Heinrich Klaasen as Aiden Markram has been rested for the Test leg of Pakistan’s tour of South Africa.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have taken the opposite route, choosing to rest leading pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi from the Tests as they look to manage his workload before the home ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s new limited-overs captain Mohammed Rizwan returns to lead the side after sitting out the white-ball tour of Zimbabwe.

What’s the full match schedule of the Australia vs Pakistan T20 series?

First T20: Tuesday, December 10, 6pm (16:00 GMT) at Sahara Stadium, Kingsmead, Durban

Tuesday, December 10, 6pm (16:00 GMT) at Sahara Stadium, Kingsmead, Durban Second T20: Friday, December 13, 6pm (16:00 GMT) at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Friday, December 13, 6pm (16:00 GMT) at SuperSport Park, Centurion Third T20: Saturday, December 14, 6pm (16:00 GMT) at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

How can I follow the South Africa vs Pakistan T20 series?

Al Jazeera’s live text and photo coverage of each game will begin three hours before the match start time.

South Africa vs Pakistan: T20 head-to-head record

South Africa and Pakistan have been facing each other in T20Is from the earliest days of the format and their first game took place in February 2007, a few months before the African nation hosted the inaugural ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In total, the teams have played 22 T20 matches with nearly even results. Pakistan hold a slight edge with 12 wins, while the Proteas have won 10.

Form guide: South Africa

The World Cup runners-up have endured a forgettable run in T20Is format since the June 29 final in Barbados.

In their three bilateral T20I series since the World Cup, the Proteas have lost 3-1 to India at home, drawn 1-1 with Ireland in the United Arab Emirates and lost 3-0 away to the West Indies.

Last five results (latest first): L L W L L

Form guide: Pakistan

Similar to South Africa’s run in T20s since their appearance in the final, Pakistan, have been in a downward spiral since their runners-up finish at the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Advertisement

Since losing to England in the Melbourne final, Pakistan have lost three of their six bilateral series. Their only series victories have come against Zimbabwe (2-1) and Ireland (2-1).

The 2009 champions have lost away to England (2-0), drawn at home against a depleted New Zealand side (2-2), lost away to New Zealand (4-1) and away to Afghanistan (2-1).

Last five results (latest first): L W W L L

South Africa team news

The hosts will be led by the swashbuckling batter Klaasen in Markram’s absence with Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Tristan Stubbs also sitting out.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi return to the T20 side for the first time since the T20 World Cup.

Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan team news

After resting a number of T20 regulars for the series against Zimbabwe, including captain Rizwan, Pakistan have brought back Rizwan and Babar for the South African tour. Shaheen Afridi will lead the pace attack along with Haris Rauf, but Naseem Shah will miss out.

Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.