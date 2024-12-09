South Africa sweep Sri Lanka 2-0 to lead World Test Championship table

Maharaj’s five-for helps South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 109 runs and leap ahead of Australia and India on the WTC table.

South Africa have secured a 109-run victory over Sri Lanka on the last day of the second Test at St George’s Park to complete a 2-0 sweep of the series and lead the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj finished with figures of 5-76 on Monday as the hosts took 70 minutes to dismiss Sri Lanka for 238 in a game that had been set up for a thrilling finale – with both teams needing a win to keep them in contention for a place in June’s WTC final.

Sri Lanka resumed on 205-5 needing 143 for victory and South Africa required five wickets, but it proved an anticlimax as the home side ran through the batting lineup to add to their 233-run victory in the first test in Durban.

It took South Africa seven overs to make a breakthrough, ending a 97-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Kusal Mendes caught by Aiden Markram off Maharaj.

Man like Maharaj!😎 Keshav came in clutch for the Proteas, as he took another test career 5-wicket haul to guide us to our 109-run win over Sri Lanka!🇿🇦 Class is Permanent Kesh!👌😏#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/JeLv1cxnOa — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 9, 2024

Mendes made 46 and was followed shortly after by captain Dhananajaya de Silva, who got a healthy edge to a quick delivery from Kagiso Rabada to depart for 50.

That left the tail exposed and South Africa wasted no time with Maharaj grabbing the wickets of Prabath Jayasuriya, caught at extra cover by Temba Bavuma, and Vishwa Fernando, who slogged it up into the sky to be caught by Marco Jansen.

Jansen took the last wicket of Lahiru Kumara to ensure South Africa moved to the top of the WTC standings.

Australia and India, who are tied 1-1 in their ongoing five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, are second and third respectively.

“That was what test cricket is all about,” said South Africa captain Bavuma, named man of the series for his batting performances.

“It is rare to play for five days and also rare when the game is always in the balance and both teams are in contention. Sri Lanka asked the right questions with an intimidating batting lineup.

“They made us work for the result but it was testament to our character as a team we stayed in the fight and backed it up from a skills point of view,” Bavuma added.

Sri Lanka are now out of contention for the WTC.