Norris wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, McLaren clinch F1 Constructors’ title

Lando Norris’s victory in the UAE allows McLaren to win the Formula One Constructors’ championship for the first time since 1998.

Lando Norris has won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to secure McLaren’s first Formula One Constructors’ title since 1998 after teammate Oscar Piastri collided with Max Verstappen on the opening lap and finished 10th.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and third for Ferrari, the only team that could have beaten McLaren to the championship on Sunday.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth in his last race for Mercedes before joining Leclerc at Ferrari next season.

Red Bull’s Verstappen, who secured his fourth successive drivers’ title in Las Vegas last month, was sixth.

The victory was Norris’s fourth of the year, and he finishes runner-up to Verstappen in the 2024 Drivers’ World Championship.

“Papaya on top!” said Norris on his slowdown lap after the race.

“Congrats to everyone. Incredible. So proud of you all. You all deserve this. It’s been a special one. Next year is going to be my year too.”