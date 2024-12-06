Messi’s Miami to open expanded 2025 Club World Cup against Egypt’s Al Ahly

The draw for the Club World Cup will see Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami open FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup in 2025.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami now know their path for next year’s Club World Cup. The host team – invited by FIFA to compete despite criticism from many in the football world – will play the tournament’s first match on June 15, against Egyptian club Al Ahly, as part of a group that will also feature Palmeiras and Porto.

Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn, at the event in Miami on Thursday evening, with Juventus, Wydad AC and Al Ain in Group G for next year’s expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The tournament, featuring top teams from around the world, will be held in 12 stadiums around the country from June 15-July 13, and serve as a rehearsal for the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

Miami were the penultimate team added to the tournament after winning the “Supporters’ Shield” for finishing top of the MLS standings in the regular season before losing in the opening round of the MLS playoffs last month.

Inter Miami’s Club World Cup inclusion draws criticism

The Florida-based club, as a representative of the host nation, gets the distinction of playing the first match, which will be staged at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“It’s about inclusivity, it’s about bringing clubs from all over the world, the 32 best clubs and best players from all over the world together,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Some would argue it is not the 32 “best” clubs. Inter Miami’s selection was widely panned by critics, the volume of that only rising after the team suffered a shock defeat in Round 1 of the MLS Cup playoffs to Atlanta United.

“There’s no controversy,” Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said, before adding that the privilege of playing the opening match of the tournament at home is “a testament to our community, the soccer culture that’s here”.

“Who would have told us five years ago, with no club, that we’d be here today at a draw with the best teams in the world?” Mas said. “That’s what we aspire to. That’s what we dream of.”

MLS Commissioner Don Garber remarked: “There is no rule that said the MLS Cup winner needs to be in the Club World Cup. I have no interest in anything other than what I think is going to be best for the showcase, best for our league. I am supportive of the decision that FIFA made and I’m excited to put Miami and Seattle in a global media deal and be shown around the world.”

European champions Real Madrid will face Al Hilal in a potential showdown for former Paris Saint Germain teammates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, respectively, if the Brazilian great remains with that club. Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg complete Group H while Bayern Munich were placed in Group C along with Auckland City, Boca Juniors and Benfica.

Three-times European champions Inter Milan landed in Group E along with River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds and Monterrey while PSG, who this year won a third consecutive French top-flight title, are in Group B with Atletico Madrid, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders.

Brazilian side Botafogo only secured the final spot in the tournament last week by winning their first Copa Libertadores title. Chelsea will begin Group D play against Leon before facing Flamengo and Esperance, while Group F is made up of Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The US President-elect offers backing to Infantino

The draw, conducted by Italian World Cup winner and former Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero, included a recorded message from US President-elect Donald Trump in which he complimented FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“The event is going to be incredible. I will try and be there. If I can I would, we’ll see what happens,” Trump said.

“But I just want to say you’re led by a man named Gianni. I just know him as Gianni and he’s a winner and he’s the president, and I’m the president.

“We’ve known each other a long time, and I’m so honoured to have this kind of a relationship because soccer is going through the roof. As everybody knows, it’s been doing fantastically well … and it really is taking over the United States in terms of the sport.”

Manchester City won the most recent Club World Cup in 2023 under the old format and sit fourth in the Premier League after being hit hard by injuries to key players such as Spanish midfielder and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

City, who this year won an unprecedented fourth straight English top-flight title, will face Wydad AC in their opening match and Al Ain before closing out the group stage against Juventus.

The final will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the same stadium that will play host to the 2026 World Cup final.

The club competition uses the traditional 32-team format used by the World Cup from 1998 to 2022. Eight round-robin groups of four teams each were drawn, with the top two from each group advancing to a knockout bracket of 16.

Europe got 12 spots and South America six to lead the field, while Africa, Asia and North America all got four – with Inter Miami essentially a fifth from North America since it has host status. Oceania got one spot.