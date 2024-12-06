Everton host Liverpool for the final time at Goodison Park on Saturday but the Reds’ manager is prioritising the win.

Who: Everton vs Liverpool

What: English Premier League football

Where: Goodison Park, Liverpool, United Kingdom

When: 12:30pm (12:30 GMT) on Saturday

Follow Al Jazeera’s live text and photo build-up and commentary.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is expecting an ear-splitting atmosphere against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, but warned his team cannot get caught up in the emotion around the final Merseyside derby to be held at the old stadium.

Slot’s men can extend their Premier League lead with a victory in Saturday’s lunchtime match, and the manager has little more on his mind than that.

“It is going to be special for everyone. For all the fans, players and the managers involved,” he told reporters on Friday. “To be part of the game is already special, but it being the last one at Goodison makes it even more special.

“[But] it’s only a nice experience if the result goes your way. That is what we are working on the most. I never speak about three points before the game and especially not if you face a side like Everton that have been keeping clean sheets.

Advertisement

“We know we have to be ready against a tough team. The fans will be loud. We have to be prepared for everything in this game.”

Matchweek 14: Completed

Matchweek 15: Coming soon... pic.twitter.com/LDhTJ5FLMi — Premier League (@premierleague) December 6, 2024

It will be the 245th clash between the rivals, and the last at Goodison before Everton move out of what has been their home since 1892 and into their gleaming new 52,000-capacity Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

The Reds will be eager to get back to winning ways after dropping points in a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United on Wednesday. They still have a seven-point cushion over second-placed Chelsea and Arsenal atop the league table, and nine points over champions Manchester City.

Everton, meanwhile, ended their five-game winless run with a 4-0 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday to sit 15th in the table, five points above the drop zone.

“We delivered a very good performance last up and we are going to have to do that again against a very good side,” Toffees manager Sean Dyche said. “The fans can play their part in that by getting behind the players again from the off and creating that atmosphere that makes it very difficult for teams to come here.

“They’ve supported us throughout and they question us, but I’d never dare question them questioning us. That’s part of the game.

“All that goes out the window for this game, I’ve learned that. It’s an individual game in a season’s work that means so much.”

Everton team news

Advertisement

Michael Keane has a knee injury but has not been fully ruled out. Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner and Youssef Chermiti, however, all remain sidelined.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper Alisson is not yet set to return from injury. Alisson has not played since October 5 due to a hamstring injury.

Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after receiving his fifth booking of the season. Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley, Allison and Kostas Tsimikas are still sidelined while Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa face an uphill battle to be fit.

Head-to-head

This is the 245th Merseyside derby, of which Liverpool have won 99 and Everton 68.

The Toffees could win back-to-back league derbies for the first time since 1985, however, after a 2-0 win last season that ended the Reds’ 12-game unbeaten league run at Goodison Park.