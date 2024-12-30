Sport|Cricket

Australia beat India in ‘one of the best’ Tests to take series lead

Australia beat India by 184 runs in the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 30: Nathan Lyon celebrates after trapping Mohammed Siraj lbw as Australia won the match during day five of the Men's Fourth Test Match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 30, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Nathan Lyon celebrates after trapping Mohammed Siraj LBW as Australia wins the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground [Quinn Rooney/Getty Images]
Published On 30 Dec 2024

Australia have taken seven wickets after tea on the final day of the fourth Test to win a classic against India by 184 runs and snatch a 2-1 series lead heading into the final match in Sydney.

India were coasting on the back of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant’s partnership through the entire middle session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday but lost 7-34 after being bowled out for 155 in front of a mammoth crowd of 74,362.

Australia captain Pat Cummins and fellow pacer Scott Boland finished with three wickets apiece, and spinner Nathan Lyon chipped in two on a dramatic final day that was tinged with controversy over the use of the Decision Review System (DRS).

“It was an amazing Test match. I reckon that’s one of the best to be part of,” said Cummins, named Player of the Match after scoring 100 tail-end runs and taking six wickets in total.

“All week, the crowd’s been ridiculous, and the cricket’s been just as good. Pretty happy at the moment, happy to contribute.”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 30: Pat Cummins of Australia leaves the field after Australia defeated India during day five of the Men's Fourth Test Match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 30, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Pat Cummins of Australia leaves the field after being named Player of the Match [Robert Cianflone/Getty Images]

The big fifth-day crowd brought the total attendance in Melbourne to 373,691, a record for a Test match in Australia, who had been frustrated by rain in the third Test.

India were 112 for three when they resumed after tea with Jaiswal and Pant well set, looking to bat the tourists to safety if not take a record 340 runs for victory.

However, after showing unusual restraint early on, Pant threw away his wicket with a hard pull at part-time spinner Travis Head and was caught for 30 by a sprinting Mitchell Marsh in the deep.

The wicket ended an 88-run partnership and turned the match.

Boland had number six Ravindra Jadeja caught behind for two with a steepening delivery before Steve Smith lunged for a brilliant catch at slip to remove Nitish Kumar Reddy, who nicked Lyon to be out for one.

Controversy erupted when Jaiswal pulled at a short Cummins ball, prompting a big appeal for caught-behind, and the Australia skipper reviewed immediately when it was turned down.

Replays showed a clear deviation high off the bat but no evidence of a nick on the “Ultra Edge” technology. The TV umpire decided the deviation was enough, though, and overturned the decision.

Jaiswal, out for 84, remonstrated with the on-field umpires and sections of the crowd chanted, “Cheater! Cheater!”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 30: Yashasvi Jaiswal of India speaks with umpires Michael Gough and Joel Wilson during day five of the Men's Fourth Test Match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 30, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Yashasvi Jaiswal of India speaks with umpires Michael Gough and Joel Wilson on the final day of the Test [Quinn Rooney/Getty Images]

India ‘put up a fight’

Akash Deep was then dismissed for seven, again on review, caught by Head off the bowling of Boland with a thin edge pinging off his pads. Australia referred the not-out decision, and this time “Ultra Edge” showed a healthy nick.

That left tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to try to hold Australia out with about 40 minutes to stumps. Both fell for ducks with Lyon sealing the win by trapping Siraj LBW.

“It’s pretty disappointing,” said India captain Rohit Sharma, who was dismissed for nine on Monday after managing only three in the first innings.

“If you look at the overall Test match, we had our opportunities. We had our chances. We just didn’t take them.”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 30: Jasprit Bumrah of India looks dejected after being dismissed during day five of the Men's Fourth Test Match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 30, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Jasprit Bumrah bowled India back into the Test with five wickets in the third innings of the match [Robert Cianflone/Getty Images]

India will rue their failure to clean up Australia’s tail late on Day 4 with Lyon and Boland finishing with a 61-run partnership for the final wicket.

Bumrah bowled Lyon for 41 on the final morning to wrap up Australia’s second innings for 234. He finished with 5-57 for the innings and nine wickets for the match.

Cummins had taken flak from some fans and pundits for not declaring on Day 4 to give his bowlers a chance for quick wickets after tea.

But he silenced the critics by striking twice in the same over before lunch on Monday, dismissing Rohit and KL Rahul for a duck.

Rohit now has 31 runs at an average of 6.20 for his three matches, the worst-performing specialist batter in the series.

Virat Kohli was unable to save India, falling for five to Mitchell Starc with another nick behind when driving outside off-stump.

The result left India’s hopes of making the World Test Championship final on a knife-edge while boosting Australia’s chances.

India need to draw the series with victory in Sydney and then hope other results fall their way to reach the WTC decider.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 30: Nathan Lyon of Australia celebrates the winning wicket of Mohammed Siraj of India LBW during day five of the Men's Fourth Test Match in the series between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 30, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Nathan Lyon of Australia celebrates the winning wicket of India’s Mohammed Siraj [Robert Cianflone/Getty Images]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

