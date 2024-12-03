Muqeem takes five wickets as Pakistan defeat Zimbabwe to win T20 series

Pakistan wins by 10 wickets to take a 2-0 lead with one match to play in the three-game series.

Pakistan wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem has starred in a series-clinching, 10-wicket Twenty20 international rout of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

The 25-year-old took five consecutive wickets for the loss of only three runs as Zimbabwe crumbled to 57 all out in 12.4 overs after making a promising start on Tuesday.

Pakistan then sped to 61-0 off 33 balls through Saim Ayub (36) and Omair Yousuf (22) to follow up a 57-run victory on Sunday in the first of three matches.

The dominant victory completed a white-ball double for the tourists, who won a one-day international series 2-1 last week.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said: “Losing the toss did not concern us because we had plans and executed them really well. The bowling of Sufiyan was outstanding.

“We have a young side full of quality players, and the way they are performing is very heartening for me.”

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza admitted his team were “all hurting and in a pretty bad place at the moment”.

“My biggest concern is whether we are learning our lessons when we suffer defeats because we seem to be making the same mistakes match after match.”

Zimbabwe openers Brian Bennett (21) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (16) were the only batters to reach double figures for Zimbabwe.

Then, both fell within five balls, and the home team lost their 10 wickets for just 20 runs as Muqeem wreaked havoc.

Pakistan complete the T20 series against Zimbabwe on Thursday. They then travel to South Africa for an eight-match, all-formats tour, including two Tests.