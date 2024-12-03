Manchester United coaching exit ‘hurt’ Ruud van Nistelrooy

United’s former interim head coach says he was disappointed to leave the club after Ruben Amorim’s arrival as the new permanent manager.

Former Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy says he was disappointed to leave the club after his successful spell as interim coach came to an end with the appointment of Ruben Amorim as the club’s new full-time manager but the Dutchman understands why Amorim wanted to bring his own assistants into the club.

“I was disappointed, yeah, very much so, and it hurt that I had to leave,” he told reporters on Monday.

“The only job I would take as an assistant was at United because of the bond that I have with the people in the club and the fans. But in the end, I got my head round it because I also understand the new manager.

“I spoke to Ruben Amorim about it, the conversation was grateful, man to man, manager to manager, and that helped a lot to move on and straightaway get into talks with new possibilities which lifted my spirits.”

Van Nistelrooy, who was appointed Leicester City manager on Friday, went unbeaten in his four games in charge at United following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, having previously served as his compatriot’s assistant.

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy as our new First Team Manager 🦊 — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 29, 2024

The 48-year-old said he was “astonished” by the number of managerial offers he received on the back of his spell in Manchester.

“What happened after the games and the amount of interest, the options that all of a sudden was there for me and the options that came along, I was a little bit astonished,” he said.

“It was four games, and I managed a full season at PSV, was able to win the cup and the charity shield, I have been in coaching, in the Under-19s and the national team [Netherlands], and it never got this reaction from the football world.

“It provoked these reactions, and I was only happy with that. And to get in conversations with different parties and be able to make a decision which felt really good for me, and I am happy to be here.

Van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals in a highly successful five-year stint at United before moving to Real Madrid, but the former striker said he has the battling qualities to help 16th-placed Leicester avoid relegation.

“People see Real Madrid, Manchester United, but my first three seasons as a professional were in Dutch football with FC Den Bosch, so I know what it’s like to fight,” he added.

Leicester host West Ham United in the Premier League later on Tuesday.