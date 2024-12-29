Bumrah gives India a shot at victory, but Australia lead by 333

Bumrah stars with four wickets but Australia’s tail pushes lead past 300 on fourth day of fourth Test.

India seamer Jasprit Bumrah was at his unplayable best at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Day Four of the fourth Test, claiming 4-56 including his 200th wicket in a breathtaking performance against Australia.

Bumrah dominated Australia’s middle order on Sunday, removing Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey cheaply before the home side’s tail wagged, reaching 228-9 at stumps, with one day of play remaining. Australia leads by 333 runs with the five-match series level at 1-1.

Earlier, Australia lost four wickets for 11 runs in 22 deliveries, slumping from 80-2 to 91-6 in a dramatic middle-order collapse after Lunch.

But the home side rallied thanks to a 57-run partnership between Marnus Labuschagne (70) and Pat Cummins (41).

India resumed Sunday on 358-9 and was bowled out for 369 in reply to the home side’s 474.

Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 114. It was the 21-year-old’s maiden century in his fourth test. Cummins (3-89), Scott Boland (3-57) and spinner Nathan Lyon (3-96) took three wickets each.

Reddy said that to have family and friends, including his father, Mutyala, watching when he scored his maiden Test century was a special moment.

“That was a special century for me and for my father,” Reddy said. “When I was nothing, the first person who believed in me was my father. He believed in me and he resigned his job for me.

“He made a lot of sacrifices. I’m so grateful to have a father like him.”

Australia edged slowly to 53-2 off 25 overs by Lunch in their second innings on a pitch that continued to offer sideways movement. Openers Sam Kontas (eight) and Usman Khawaja (21) departed before the interval.

Mohammed Siraj (3-66) triggered a collapse by removing first-innings century-maker Steve Smith caught behind for 13 at 80-3.

In the next over, Bumrah broke through twice. The 31-year-old claimed his 200th wicket, removing Head caught at forward-square leg for one, and Marsh was caught behind four balls later for a duck.

The 44-Test-capped Bumrah claimed his fourth wicket of the innings when he bowled Carey (2) in his next over as Australia staggered to 91-6.

Labuschagne described the bowling of Bumrah, who has taken 29 wickets in the series at an average of 13.24, as “relentless”.

“He just bowls a relentless length. He attacks the stumps. He’s tough to navigate,” Labuschagne said. “He was hot. He had three wickets in two overs. He’s been very good this series.”

Yashavi Jaiswal missed three catches in the field, including dropping Labuschagne at gully on 46, and Cummins on 21 at silly point.

Australia regained their composure, pushing the lead beyond 250, before Siraj trapped Labuschagne lbw at 148-7. Mitchell Starc (5) was run out shortly after Tea at 156-8.

Cummins was caught at slip 17 runs later, but India fumbled a fourth chance when Siraj put down a caught-and-bowled chance while Lyon was on five.

Lyon (41 not out) and Boland (10 not out) added to India’s frustrations with an unbeaten 55-run partnership for the final wicket. Bumrah had Lyon caught in slips on 35 in the final over of the day, but it was a no-ball.

The highest successful run-chase in a Test match since 2000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is Australia’s 231-2 in 2013-14 against England.

Reddy said it would be important to have “one or two good partnerships” to give India a chance of victory.

“We can see later on the fourth day the pitch was doing a little bit more,” Reddy said. “We don’t need to put more pressure (on ourselves) by saying the pitch is doing this or that.”

The five-match series is level at 1-1. The fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series is scheduled to start on January 3, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.